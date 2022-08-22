Nothing Phone (1) to go on sale at 12pm today via Flipkart | Mint – Mint

Ads

Nothing Phone (1) is the company’s first-ever phone. It comes with a unique transparent design and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC.

Recently, Nothing increased the price of Nothing Phone (1) in India. The handset now comes with a starting price of ₹33,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. Other variants with 8GB RAM +256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM are priced at ₹37,999 and ₹39,999, respectively.

The smartphone is offered in Black and White colour options. Key highlight of Nothing Phone (1) is its innovative Glyph interface. It is dubbed as a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

For optics, the smartphone features a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection. The latter feature automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.

Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

On the battery front, the smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge. Power accessories like Nothing Ear (1) with 5W reverse charge. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.

