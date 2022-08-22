T-Mobile offering Motorola Edge (2022) for free with new line – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Login

Enrique 19 August 2022

T-Mobile Motorola Deals

Following soon after the announcement of the Motorola Edge (2022) T-Mobile is announcing its deals for the new mid-range smartphone.

T-Mobile customers (new and existing) will be able to get the new Moto device for free when adding a qualifying line. Eligibility is not explicitly outlined on T-Mobile’s website.



Motorola Edge (2022)

The Motorola Edge (2022) comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 with support for mmWave 5G, it also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s a 6.6-inch OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and HDR10+ support.

In addition to 30W TurboPower charging of its 5,000 mAh battery, there is also support for 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging. Finally, its triple camera system is made up of a 50MP main cmera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a depth sensor.

Source

In comparison to the A53, the software and IP aren't deal breakers.

LOL, Such a joker..Brilliant! 🙂

Its only a ip52 rating for the phone, so not sure many people will be interested in it.

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source