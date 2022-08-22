Fed set to cement USD support – MUFG – FXStreet

Ads

The US dollar gained across G10 last week. The Jackson Hole Symposium at th end of the week is set to reinforce a tougher Fed’s rhetoric, providing further support to the US dollar, economists at MUFG Bank report.

“The 2-year UST bond yield has rebounded in response to the tougher rhetoric with a number of Fed speakers dismissing the idea of a pause or pivot any time soon. It seems quite likely that the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of this week will be used to reiterate this message to the financial markets.”

“We are set to see the Fed fuel further yield curve inversion with the Fed slow in acknowledging that the inflation battle is won and showing a willingness to forgo growth in order to bring inflation down more quickly.”



EUR/USD has extended its slide and touched its weakest level since December 2002 below 0.9950 during the American trading hours on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the dollar outperforms its rivals as it continues to capitalize on safe-haven flows.

Pressured by the unabated dollar strength, GBP/USD continued to push lower in the second half of the day and touched its weakest level in over two years below 1.1760. After having gained more than 2% last week, the US Dollar Index is up nearly 1% on the day near 109.00.

Gold is down for a sixth consecutive day. Financial markets kick-started the week in risk-off mode as investors fear potential recessions among major economies. The dismal mood was fueled by the German Bundesbank monthly report, as it foresees higher recession risks in the country while warning of high chances inflation would peak above 10% before year-end.

Ethereum price remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin price as it has dropped nearly 8% over the last twelve hours while BTC has slid roughly 4%. This development indicates that the upcoming Merge update has not had any hand in reducing the high degree of correlation that exists between the two assets.

