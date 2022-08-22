'One Family' Trading Event Pins Arrive at EPCOT – WDW News Today

Ads

Now that the “One Family” pin trading weekend has wrapped up, some of the extras are now available to all guests at EPCOT.

Pin Traders in World Celebration has a display of all the pins left over from the event.

Let’s take a closer look at the offerings!

The Connected as One sets each have an edition size of 750. The connecting bar is sold separately.

The pin has an edition size of 750.

The Villainous Friends pin has an edition size of 1,000, while the Family Memories pins have an edition size of 750 each.

Each of the Family Game Night pins have an edition size of 1,000.

The Family Dinner pins have an edition size of 1,000.

The Family Portraits pins each have an edition size of 500.

These postcard and pin sets feature destinations including Toontown, Tatooine, New Orleans, Radiator Springs and the future, as seen in “Meet the Robinsons.” They each have an edition size of 1,500.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tweets by WDWNT

source