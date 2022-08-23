Deals: save up to $150 on every M2 MacBook Air, plus $40 off AppleCare – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Apple’s brand-new 2022 MacBook Air with the M2 chip is discounted, with every model — even those with 24GB of RAM — up to $150 off with our exclusive promo code. AppleCare is $40 off too.
Every single model, from the standard $1,199 configuration to the loaded 2TB model with 24GB of RAM, is discounted with this activation link and promo code APINSIDER at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama. Need help redeeming the coupon? Step-by-step activation instructions can be found here.
The exclusive discount, which delivers the cheapest M2 MacBook Air prices across leading Apple resellers, also includes a $40 markdown on AppleCare using the activation instructions below. This brings the cost of the 3-year protection plan down to just $189.
Adorama Edge cardholders can further extend the savings with an additional 5% off, putting anywhere from $55 to $125 back in your pocket on top of the exclusive discounts.
With the coupon savings, prices start at just $1,099 for latest M2-equipped MacBook Air.
Use coupon code APINSIDER with this pricing link in the same browsing session. Plus, save $40 on AppleCare.
If you’re looking for another set of specs, our Mac Price Guide is home to hundreds of offers on nearly every current Mac computer. Save money on standalone systems — and even AppleCare on numerous models — simply by shopping with our deals.
To activate the APINSIDER code, simply follow the steps below.
Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.
