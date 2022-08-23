Can a Luxury Car Be a Muscle Car? iSeeCars Says the Tesla Model S Can – MotorBiscuit

Ads

Luxury and electric vehicles (EVs) aren’t typically what you would associate with muscle cars. However, iSeeCars says that muscle cars don’t have to be American or even gas-powered. According to their criteria, the Tesla Model S not only makes the best luxury muscle cars list, but it also tops it. Here’s the Model S and its fellow luxury cars.

The Tesla Model S has the most electric sedan tenure on the market. Additionally, the Model S has repeatedly proven that four-door EVs can outrun supercars in outright acceleration. The news is no different with the latest performance-focused Model S, the Plaid. According to Tesla, the Plaid can sprint to sixty in just 1.99 seconds with favorable conditions.

However, consumers shouldn’t expect to pay Ford Mustang prices for the luxury EV sedan. Instead, after some of the latest price increases, you’ll have to spend about $104,990 to get a Long Range trim. Still, the Plaid trim will set you back around $137,190.

The BMW M5 is a luxury sedan with tire-scorching performance. However, its premium badge and posh qualities make it a difficult recipient for the label “muscle car.” Still, you can’t argue with the brutish power and acceleration of the Bavarian powerhouse. According to TrueCar, the M5 could run to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. However, with starting price of $108,895, you’ll have to spend Tesla Model S prices for your gas-powered super sedan.

With a starting price of $66,945, the Lexus RC F is much more affordable than a BMW M5 or Tesla Model S. Also, that starting price is the lowest entry point for any vehicle on this list, even a preowned Cadillac CTS-V. Finally, with 472 horsepower, it has the power necessary to earn its muscle moniker.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT wears many hats; it’s a supercar, a luxury car, and arguably a muscle car. It certainly has the horsepower to earn its spot on iSeeCars’ multi-hyphenate list. With 532 ponies in a long-front, short-rear, two-door driving machine, it’s also the truest to the original muscle formula. However, it will cost you; iSeeCars says the average new car price for an AMG GT is $140,565.

Although Cadillac discontinued it in 2019, the CTS-V is a solid option for American muscle fans who want something more luxurious than a Dodge Charger. With a supercharged 6.2L V8 powerplant, the Cadillac CTS-V produces a smile-inducing 640 horsepower. However, iSeeCars says that the Cadillac CTS-V has an average used car price of $61,332, so it’s not exactly cheap.

An argument can be made that a luxury car can also be a muscle car. For some, the definition of muscle cars covers American cars with V8 engines, two doors, and a focus on fun rather than function. However, if you keep an open mind, even an EV with four doors like a Tesla Model S can wear the label. After all, it will certainly smoke its tires and smash a quarter-mile drag.

