LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation stream on Disney+: How to watch online, release date, time – AL.com

'LEGOS Star Wars: Summer Vacation' will premiere on Disney+ August 5.
"LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation" drops Friday, August 5, and will stream exclusively on Disney+.
Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn’s plan quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong.
Summer Vacation is the latest LEGO Star Wars installment, following LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. It features many movie cast members giving voice performances, including Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels.
“LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation″ will be available on Disney+ on Friday, August 5. Typically, Disney+ releases new programming at 2 a.m. (3 a.m. ET).
You can sign up for Disney Plus on the streaming service’s website. It costs $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year.
Disney Plus subscribers also get unlimited access to almost all of Disney’s shows and movies, as well as most content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
With a number of hit shows, Disney+ would be enough, but the Disney Bundle provides endless options.
The Disney Bundle, sign up here, includes full versions of Disney+ (regular price is $7.99/month or $79.99 a year), ESPN+ (regular price is $6.99/month or $69.99 a year), and Hulu’s ad-supported plan (regular price is $6.99/month) for just $13.99 a month.
