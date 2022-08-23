Google And Its Real Value (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Seeking Alpha

Ads

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) is increasingly being targeted by lawsuits and government regulations that allege anti-competitive behavior, failures to monitor dangerous content and increasing concern over user privacy protections.

Alphabet will have to pay a former lawmaker in Australia more than $500,000 after a court ruled the company failed to remove defamatory videos from its YouTube platform. The court determined Alphabet intentionally put profit over principle by refusing to remove videos the lawmaker says forced him to quit politics. Traditionally, social media companies have been exempted from being held responsible for defamatory content posted by its users.

A new regulatory unit, proposed in the United Kingdom, could fine big tech companies like Alphabet up to 10% of their global revenue. The Digital Markets Unit’s goals include increasing competition among technology companies and monitoring data privacy rights for consumers.

In the United States, lawmakers are poised to act on a bill that would bar companies from giving preference to their own products. Alphabet would be one of the primary targets of the bill, which routinely markets its own products as integrated technologies that work better together like Google Search, YouTube, Google Docs, Gmail and Google Maps.

And a company behind a popular series of dating mobile apps filed suit against Alphabet alleging its Android operating systems app store violates antitrust laws by preventing developers from using their own payment systems within apps they’ve created. The suit argues Alphabet forces companies to use its payment system instead, which includes hefty fees.

When considering these current stories about Alphabet, we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. Increased regulation via legislation or court action will have long-term consequences on Alphabet’s revenue.

While current news stories, good or bad, can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it’s good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it’s been in the past and in which direction it’s heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if GOOGL is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company’s future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I’m interested in taking a position in this company and why.

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 88/100. Therefore, Alphabet, Inc. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. GOOGL has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that GOOGL seems to have above average fundamentals since all but one of the categories produce high scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has increased each of the last 10 years. While the increases were generally stable, there was a notable jump in 2021 followed by a fairly flat increase in 2022. Overall, share price average has grown by about 487.66% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 21.75%. This is a strong return.

Ads

BTMA Stock Analyzer

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Looking closer at earnings history, we see earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years. Earnings increased every year, except for 2017. There was also a standout banner year where earnings surged in 2021.

Like many technology-based companies, Alphabet experienced dramatic increases in revenue in 2021 in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the shift of advertising spending to digital platforms. The primary benefactor of this shift is Alphabet’s Google search ads and YouTube ads. Additionally, the pandemic accelerated the migration of data and applications to the cloud, resulting in significant revenue increases for Google Cloud services. The question you have to ask yourself is if these businesses will continue to stay on Alphabet’s advertising and cloud services.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, GOOGL is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

While return on equity surged in 2018 and 2021, ROE was relatively flat in 2019 and 2020. It can be more reliable to focus on five-year average ROE instead, which is good at around 19.3%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, GOOGL meets my requirements.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 88 Software (Entertainment) companies is 31.40%.

Therefore, Alphabet, Inc.’s 5-year average of 19.3% is below average, while its current ROE of 32.07% is slightly above average.

The return on invested capital has been mostly stable but somewhat inconsistent. After increasing in 2018, ROIC dipped in 2019 before rebounding slightly in 2020. ROIC surged in 2021. Five-year average ROIC is acceptable at around 17.27%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, GOOGL passes this test as well.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

BTMA Stock Analyzer

The gross margin percent (GMP) has mostly decreased over the last five years, with only one increase in 2021. Even with overall erosion in GMP from 2017 to 2021, five-year GMP is very good at around 56.3%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, GOOGL has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

GOOGL’s Current Ratio of 2.87 is satisfactory, indicating that it has an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so GOOGL exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company appears to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term, the company is generating more than enough cash to cover its obligations.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 20.6 indicates that GOOGL might be selling at a high price when comparing GOOGL’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of GOOGL has typically been between 30.2 and 30.8, so this indicates that GOOGL could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to GOOGL’s average historical PE Ratio range.

GOOGL does not currently pay a regular dividend.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

BTMA Stock Analyzer

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS ttm of $110.53. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

BTMA Wealth Builders Club

BTMA Wealth Builders Club

BTMA Wealth Builders Club

BTMA Wealth Builders Club

According to this valuation analysis, GOOGL is undervalued.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $3,239 per share versus its current price of about $2,246, this would indicate that Alphabet, Inc. is undervalued.

According to the facts, Alphabet, Inc. is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, Gross Margins, and EPS.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

Another pro is that this stock has drastically outperformed the general market as seen in the chart below, which compares GOOGL vs. the S&P 500 from 2007 – 2022. For this amount of growth potential, many would argue that this stock is worth the risk of less diversification, which could be obtained by investing in the S&P 500.

Morningstar.com

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 17.06%. This year, analysts are forecasting an earnings decrease of -.90% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 18.7% over this year’s forecasted earnings” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 17% growth per year.

Here is an alternative scenario based on GOOGL’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 21% and 44%, respectively.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 17% and 22%, respectively. Therefore, when considering an average of these growth situations, our annual return could likely be around 24%.

If considering actual past results of GOOGL, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in GOOGL:

Initial Investment Date: 6/3/2012

End Date: 6/3/2022

Cost per Share: $285.77

End Date Price: $2290.82

Total Return: 701.61%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 23%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in GOOGL:

Initial Investment Date: 6/3/2017

End Date: 6/3/2022

Cost per Share: $996.12

End Date Price: $2290.82

Total Return: 129.97%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 18%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 18% to 23%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in GOOGL, and its main service (Google advertising), you could expect GOOGL to provide you with around at least 18% annual return with more significant returns if some of its more innovative products become profitable.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 – 2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with GOOGL, you could expect to earn a much greater long-term return.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Alphabet, Inc. is a chance to own a solid company with good long-term fundamentals. It is a popular company to invest in among institutions and individual investors. Their main product (Google advertising) is very well known and this helps the stock to maintain as a popular investment, which in turn drives up the stock price.

A drawback of Alphabet, Inc. is its lack of diversification when it comes to profitable business segments. This doesn’t bother me so much because the company’s main advertising service and search engine “Google” have a strong moat and are so dominant and profitable that it makes the risk worth it.

In addition, the company is always hiring bright and talented employees to come up with innovative ideas. I don’t foresee this company becoming stale. It has and will likely continue to adapt to keep an edge on the competition.

For example, video/advertising platforms Instagram and TikTok have pushed Alphabet to adapt and create YouTube Shorts, which competes with this quick video/advertising platforms.

This company has so many existing innovative products and services and more in the pipeline, that it will not be surprising if one of these ideas turns into a very profitable business segment. Alphabet is one of those companies that has the power to make significant change in the world.

It’s also one of those wonderful companies that reminds me of Warren Buffett’s famous quote… “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

Therefore, even if you don’t buy at a bargain price, the company still will reward investors who purchase at a reasonable price.

I personally never invested in GOOGL before, because every time I analyzed it, it was substantially overpriced. Well, now is my opportunity and I’d be glad to own this wonderful company at its current price.

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends in any investing climate, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you.

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

source