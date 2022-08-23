Apple October event: Improved iPads and modernized M2 Macs on the menu – Notebookcheck.net

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg is well-known for his regular updates in regard to Apple and his latest Power On newsletter covers not only the imminent iPhone 14 series launch but also what he believes Cupertino has lined up for an October event. Apple has held a launch event in October several times over recent years, including showing off new MacBook Pro laptops in October 2021 and launching the iPhone 12 series in October 2020. With the iPhone 14 release date supposedly penciled in for September 7, Gurman has offered up an idea of what might be on the menu for October.
First up, he mentions iPads: The journalist expects Apple to produce an iPad Pro powered by its M2 SoC and a 10th-generation iPad that operates with an A14 chip and features a USB-C port. Recent reports about the 2022 iPad Pro do indicate that it will sport the Apple M2 processor and come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, with the latter larger SKU also boasting of having a mini-LED panel. As for the entry-level Apple tablet, the iPad 10 has also been in the news lately, with CAD renderings showing a slimmer and sleeker form for the device but with a rather bumpy camera housing on the rear side.
Gurman seems sure Apple will also reveal “at least a pair” of new M2 Macs but he isn’t certain which form they will take. Apparently, the choices could be a revamped Mac mini, an upgraded Mac Pro, or even another MacBook Pro. At the moment, it appears that the first two devices in the list are more likely, with Apple already having released an M2 MacBook Pro earlier this year and rumors that a refreshed MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 could possibly surface in spring 2023. Regardless of when the MacBook Pro laptops might turn up, fans shouldn’t expect too much in terms of external design changes.
As for the Mac mini and Mac Pro, M2 variants of these machines have been expected for a while. Gurman has already suggested that the Apple Mac mini would soon come in an M2 flavor, and he even opined that an Apple M2 Pro SoC could be in the mix for the mini PC, although that also seems more likely for a 2023 unveiling. As for the Mac Pro, it’s only a matter of time before Apple fully eradicates Intel’s direct presence in its range of expensive and powerful desktop computers. Whatever device makes the final cut, both September and October are looking huge for Apple’s dedicated fanbase.
Buy the 2020 Apple Mac mini with M1 on Amazon
Power On (subscription)
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Apple October event: Improved iPads and modernized M2 Macs on the menu – Notebookcheck.net
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg is well-known for his regular updates in regard to Apple and his latest Power On newsletter covers not only the imminent iPhone 14 series launch but also what he believes Cupertino has lined up for an October event. Apple has held a launch event in October several times over recent years, including showing off new MacBook Pro laptops in October 2021 and launching the iPhone 12 series in October 2020. With the iPhone 14 release date supposedly penciled in for September 7, Gurman has offered up an idea of what might be on the menu for October.