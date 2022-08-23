Shiba Inu Price Prediction: How many burned tokens does it take to trap a bull? – FXStreet

Ads

Tony M.

FXStreet Follow Following



Shiba Inu price market sentiment remains optimistic despite the penny-from-Eiffel style decline.

Shiba Inu price shows extremely bearish technicals, confounding that a sweep of the lows event could be underway. The technicals suggested that an immediate liquidation could occur after a five-wave impulse into the bullish targets occurred.

On August 15, both bullish targets were breached as the Shiba Inu price saw a 35% hike in just one day. As a result of the buyer’s surge, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) measured the Shiba Inu price as more overbought than when the notorious dog coin price traded nearly 150% higher at $0.00003261 back in February of 2022. Accompanied with the RSI bearish divergence was an influx of bearish volume near the top of the price hike and a classical bearish ramping pattern.



SHIB/USDT 2-Day Chart

Shiba Inu price currently trades at $0.00001304. Despite the extreme bearish signals, an influx of headline news persists in the media about Shiba Inu tokens being burned from the total supply. According to the Economic Times, 400 trillion tokens were recently burned in the summer of 2022.

Twitter accounts have contributed to the discussion with theoretical models of what the impact burning SHIB tokens could have on the Shiba Inu price and overall ecosystem. According to a popular Twitter account and SHIB advocate @SHIBBPP, 111 trillion tokens could be burned within months.



Original Post

Despite the optimistic market sentiment, the Shiba Inu price has not correlated well with the burned-token theory. From a technical standpoint, the SHIB price has struggled to make persistent gains, and the recent 35% upswing may have been too steep for the bulls to sustain. What was once a profit-taking consolidation near the $0.00001500 levels has morphed into a “penny-from-Eiffel” style decline as the SHIB price is currently down 27% since the new monthly high at $.00001800 high was established.

The recent pump and dump confound the previous technical outlooks forecasting a further 25% decline. Bearish targets of interest are near $0.00000970 liquidity levels in the short term.

Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach and close above $0.00001700. If the bulls can breach this level, they may be able to prompt a bullish scenario targeting $0.00001978, resulting in a 52% increase from the current Shiba Inu price.

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Shiba Inu, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price is staggering between a rock and a hard place a couple of days after it abandoned the mission to close the gap to $28,000.

Ethereum price remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin price as it has dropped nearly 8% over the last twelve hours while BTC has slid roughly 4%.

Chainlink (LINK) price is on a rollercoaster move after a very choppy weekend where LINK price looked able to pair back some incurred losses from last week.

Polygon (MATIC) price is on the back foot this morning as equities are taking a step back. Both equity futures in the ASIA PAC session and the handover, the EU and US futures are all pointing to a red painted day, with the VIX index higher.

A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source

Ads