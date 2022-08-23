Solana, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin take front stage as Crypto.com launches new trading pairs – FXStreet

Ads

Ekta Mourya

Crypto.com announced a list of new trading pairs on its crypto application. Solaba, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have been added to BUSD pairs on the Crypto.com app.

Crypto.com, a crypto platform and a leading digital asset exchange, put the spotlight on Solana, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Crypto.com added BUSD trading pairs for SOL, SHIB, and DOGE, making the cryptocurrencies more accessible.

The addition of new trading pairs could drive the adoption of the three cryptocurrencies among traders on Crypto.com. The exchange has upwards of 50 million users, therefore this increases the exposure and accessibility of SOL, DOGE and SHIB among its application users.

PostyXBT, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, is bullish on Solana. The analyst believes Solana price is ready to recover after climbing to its most recent higher low at $34.50. Solana price structure is not bearish, the analyst believes SOL is ready for recovery.



SOL-USDT Perpetual Futures 1-day price chart

Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins SHIB and DOGE are ready for a comeback after double-digit losses over the past week. Whales have continued accumulating SHIB, and currently hold $163 million worth of Shiba Inu in their portfolio. A spike in whale activity and large value transactions worth $100,000 or more coincides with Shiba Inu and Dogecoin local tops. Therefore, proponents anticipate a recovery in SHIB and DOGE.

Analysts at UToday argue that Shiba Inu is at a make-or-break point at $0.00001294. Shiba Inu’s next move could determine if the meme coin triggers either an uptrend or a downtrend.



SHIB-USDT price chart

