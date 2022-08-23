Apple to Transition to Longer Serial Numbers for Repair Parts in October – MacRumors

Ads

Apple will begin to use a new and longer serial number format for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and other product repair parts starting October 1, a few weeks following the expected launch of the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and other new products.



In a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple is informing authorized service providers that their machines and equipment will need to be updated to support a new, longer 18-digit serial number for repair parts starting October 1. The current serial number for repair parts is 17-digits. The new 18-digit serial number will likely apply only to future repair parts, such as those for new iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs.

Before the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple informed authorized service providers of its plans to move to use a randomized serial number for its products rather than the previous format, which has for years allowed customers and service providers to determine the date and location that a product was manufactured. Apple did not implement the randomized format until the purple iPhone 12 in May 2021.

