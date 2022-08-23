XRP Rewards Announced by Binance for Users: Details – U.Today

Ads

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Binance has announced new rewards in the form of XRP for users who participate in its “learn and earn” courses by taking an online quiz on Aug. 24.

Learn crypto, earn crypto.

All verified users will be able to complete a new series of online courses and quizzes to earn free crypto!

More details here ➡️ https://t.co/xYVMJb2KPT pic.twitter.com/FXo6QFlVt6

As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to “stake” their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards.

Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, “XRP is seeing notable whale activity, as well as high optimism, in Friday’s closing trading hours. We’ve picked up a spike of $100k+ $XRP transactions that hasn’t been equaled since May 13th. Additionally, sentiment is at its highest since April.”

Santiment also claims that the XRP sentiment is currently at the highest level since April this year.

XRP was trading at $0.336 at the time of publication, down 1.99% over the previous day. On Aug. 17, the bulls were unable to push Ripple (XRP) above the overhead resistance at $0.38, suggesting that the bears are still resolutely holding the level.

As is typical in range trading, XRP experienced buying near the support and selling around the resistance. At $0.29, XRP might offer strong support from which buyers might move forward. If the price moves back over $0.29, it means that the activity may remain range-bound in the short term.

After buyers push the price above $0.39 or the bears drive the pair below $0.29, the next directional move might begin. Price movement within a range is typically unpredictable and volatile. Therefore, seasoned traders typically hold off on opening a position until a breakout occurs.

Ads

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source