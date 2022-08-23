The iPhone 14 will have a new feature your Samsung has had since 2016 – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: May 31st, 2022 at 11:34 UTC+02:00

Apple tends to bring features to its smartphones on its own terms. Just because Android phones have a feature, regardless of how useful it might be if it doesn’t fit Apple’s vision at that point in time you’re not going to find it on an iPhone.

That has basically been the case with the Always On Display feature. Android smartphones have had this feature for a very long time. Samsung introduced it for Galaxy smartphones in 2016. Apple is now expected to introduce it with the iPhone 14 later this year.

Bloomberg reports that with iOS 16, Apple is going to lay the groundwork for an Always On Display feature that will be introduced with the iPhone 14 later this year. The company will showcase iOS 16 at its upcoming WWDC event. The report does mention that due to hardware limitations, the AOD feature may only be exclusive to the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

Apple is reportedly going to use the LTPO display technology used in its smartwatches currently to reduce the frame rate to as low as 1Hz. This, when combined with the OLED panel, will enable iPhone users to view basic information such as the time, date, and notifications without having to fire up the display. This implementation of AOD is also expected to be more power efficient.

It’s pertinent to mention here that this is the second time we’re hearing rumors about Apple introducing AOD. There were rumors last year as well but that didn’t materialize. Whenever it decides to go ahead with it, Apple will be quite late to the party. Samsung first introduced the Always On Display with the Galaxy S7 series in 2016. Since then, this feature has been a permanent fixture on its flagship devices. Even the cheap Android phones from Samsung have this feature now.

Better late than never, Apple!

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

You might also like

Samsung is rolling out a new update for Always On Display, pushing the app to version 5.2.05.8. It fixes a couple of bugs related to Dark Mode and Bluetooth-connected keyboards, and also claims to improve the layouts for some clock styles. Before this update, Always On Display had an issue whereby the background would turn […]

The Galaxy S10 comes with an option that lets users change the screen orientation for Always On Display (AOD). Samsung’s latest flagship was the first to come with One UI 1.1 out of the box, and compared to One UI 1.0 that we find on every device that was updated to Android Pie from Android […]

Samsung has recently been working on the Galaxy S9 Android 9 update. It’s expected to launch the official beta program for Pie in the near future. Fresh builds continue to surface online prior to the release and the latest reveals a new feature that Samsung has added for the Always On Display. Always On Display […]

Android Pie will bring notable user interface changes, as leaked firmware for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 have revealed. A new dark theme is the main addition, and it will likely be part of the reason why Project Treble won’t be too useful for Samsung. As with all major upgrades, some existing features […]

I’ve never been a fan of Always On Display. It’s a neat feature, but the toll it takes on a phone’s battery life makes it less compelling. As a user of Samsung’s wireless charger, though, I had felt the lack of the ability to have AOD enabled only when the phone was being charged was […]

Samsung’s new Good Lock 2018 is packed to the brim with new customization features. It’s not available everywhere, but you can get some of its functionality, such as a neat new multitasking interface, to work with a few simple steps. And it seems there’s another new app that Samsung seems to have launched as part […]

August 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

SM-R925

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source