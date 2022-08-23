GarageBand drops new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN – Apple

Ads

August 17, 2022

UPDATE

GarageBand drops new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN

Remix “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry and “Darl+ing” by SEVENTEEN using GarageBand on iPhone and iPad

Starting today, GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS will include two all-new, in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN. GarageBand Remix Sessions enable anyone to express their inner DJ using tracks from today’s top artists. With in-app inspiration from the artists themselves and step-by-step video instruction from an Apple Creative Pro, the sessions give aspiring musicians the ability to put their own personal spin on the hit songs “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry and “Darl+ing” by SEVENTEEN.

The Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN Remix Sessions are available as a free download in the GarageBand Sound Library, which also includes a wide variety of free loops, sounds, and instruments that provide all the building blocks needed to mix and match and take the original songs in an all-new direction. Using GarageBand’s popular Live Loops interface to remix, anyone can quickly rearrange and add new elements to the songs, while keeping everything in sync with tempo and key — no music theory expertise required. Remix FX allows even greater variety with filters, repeaters, and more to create the ultimate drop. Whether it’s a complete flip from house to hip-hop, or a mashup of multiple genres, GarageBand users can let their creativity run wild.

Today at Apple

Offered in Apple Store locations worldwide, free creative and educational Today at Apple sessions inspire customers to go further with the products they love. Starting today, an all-new Today at Apple session, Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry, will be offered in-person at Apple Store locations worldwide. In this session, Retail Creative Pros will teach customers how to remix Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii,” using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone. Previous Today at Apple Remix Sessions have featured top music artists including Billie Eilish, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and more. Customers can sign up to take part in a session at an Apple Store near them on the Today at Apple homepage.

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, artist: “We love sharing the music-making experience with our fans. We’ve used GarageBand for years, so it’s an honor to collaborate with Apple on our Remix Session in GarageBand. Now our fans can create music the same way we do. We hope everyone will have fun remixing our song ‘Darl+ing’ with their own sense of style, and we can’t wait for Carats to share their final remixes with us and the rest of the world when they’re done.”

Availability

All-new Remix Sessions are available today as a free download from the Sound Library in GarageBand 2.3.12 for iOS and iPadOS, or later. For more information, visit apple.com/ios/garageband.

