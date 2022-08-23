Mac O’Clock
Jul 2
Member-only
The iOS 16 has brought major features not only with its first beta, but it also keeps bringing more with every other beta.
Lately, we’ve got the iOS 16 beta 2, and it brought along dozens of amazing features. If you’d like to know them, →
—
—
1
The best stories for Apple owners and enthusiasts
Porsche AG
in
#NextLevelGermanEngineering
Nikhil Vemu
in
DataDrivenInvestor
Vincent Tabora
in
High-Definition Pro
Woodside Capital Partners
Nikhil Vemu
in
DataDrivenInvestor
Josh Quittner
in
Tech Stories That Matter
BiXBiT
Justin Downes
AboutHelpTermsPrivacy
4x Top Writer | Analyst @ Accenture | Indian Army Cadet 🇮🇳 | Loves all gadgets & Apple | Become a member: https://bit.ly/subscribetomedium
Nikhil Vemu
in
Mac O’Clock
Paul Alvarez
in
Techuisite
Sumit Singh
Pete Matheson
Help
Status
Writers
Blog
Careers
Privacy
Terms
About
Knowable
Five Incredible Features of The Second Beta of iOS 16 – Medium
Mac O’Clock