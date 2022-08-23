Disney Plus January 2022 Movie and TV Titles Announced – VitalThrills.com

Ads

Posted on Published: December 16, 2021

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney Plus January 2022 release schedule, which includes new movies, TV shows and originals.

The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

The Disney Plus January 2022 premieres include The Book of Boba Fett, Eternals, The World According to Jeff Goldblum Batch 2, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, and more.

You can view the Disney Plus January 2022 lineup below and stay tuned to our dedicated Disney+ section for daily news on the service.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

X-Men: First Class

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Eternals

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3

See series description above.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Vets On The Beach (S1)

Vets On The Beach (S2)

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Batch 2 Premiere – Season 2 (Episodes 6-10)

Jeff Goldblum is back — and he’s as curious as ever. In this season of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics — including Puzzles, Birthdays, Backyards, Tiny Things and Motorcycles. Passionate fans to experts and scientists share new insights to discover how these everyday marvels have shaped the world in which we live.

Puzzles: Jeff puts his brain to the test as he embarks on an adventure with some bona fide geniuses to discover our fascination with puzzles. From working with a team of escape room enthusiasts and landing planes to a wild jazz improvisation session with Shimon, a marimba-playing robot, Jeff discovers how puzzles are more than just a hobby; they are the means through which we solve some of life’s greatest problems.

Backyards: Jeff measures perfectly manicured lawns and sets sail with swashbuckling pirates before scaling some of the tallest trees in the world and linking up with the Wood Wide Web. Along the way, Jeff also helps a community garden and discovers how nurturing nature helps plants and humans to grow together.

Birthdays: Jeff unwraps the weird and wacky ways we celebrate birthdays. From attending a heart-warming birthday party to partaking in some daredevil deeds with a septuagenarian, Jeff discovers why these special days are so memorable while making memories of his own … by walking across burning hot coals.

Tiny Things: Jeff Goldblum grabs his magnifying glass for a close-up at our love of tiny things. From discovering how LEGOs help kids to be adults and adults to be kids to cooking a gourmet meal for a panel of discerning judges and diving for some marvelous microorganisms, Jeff reveals there’s more to small stuff than toys and cuteness. These miniatures actually shape the world around us.

Motorcycles: Jeff challenges preconceived notions of bikers. From a cliché-busting all-woman club to the cutting-edge customization of electric motorcycles and the awe-inspiring journeys of one disabled motorcycling champion, Jeff will help us appreciate the freedom of the road. Liberty is truly an inclusive state of mind!

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye – Premiere

Assembled is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of the Hawkeye series with stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in this immersive, and in-depth examination of the latest installment of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4

See series description above.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Random Rings (S1)

Random Rings (S2)

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5

See series description above.

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Premiere

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” continues the hilarious escapades of the beloved sub-zero heroes from the wildly successful global “Ice Age” franchise as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs.

They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

