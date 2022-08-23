Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Aug 11th, 2022

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).





Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Retirement Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $100.24 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

source