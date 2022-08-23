Nothing Will Preview Its 2022 Lineup on March 23rd, Here’s What to Expect – Review Geek

Join 350,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, articles, and more.
After successfully launching a pair of earbuds last year, Nothing is ready for round two. The big-headed brand will preview its 2022 product roadmap during a livestream on March 23rd. Oh, and Nothing is calling the event “The Truth,” so you can expect a lot of artsy-fartsy flair.
We expect Nothing to announce its first smartphone during this event. The company’s founder, Carl Pei, hinted at the first Nothing phone late last month, and Pei was recently spotted showing a smartphone to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.
Given that the Ear 1 earbuds cost just $100, there’s a decent chance that Nothing’s first smartphone will be a midrange product. It should integrate perfectly with the Ear 1 buds, as Pei previously stated interest in building an Apple-like product ecosystem. (Notably, Nothing acquired a budget phone brand called Essential last year.)
Nothing could announce more than just a smartphone, though. The company says it will discuss its “2022 product roadmap” during the March 23rd event, and of course, it claims that 2021 was “just a warmup” for what’s to come.
The Nothing livestream airs March 23rd at 9 AM EST (2 PM GMT). You can sign up for a reminder on Nothing’s website, or join our free newsletter for a detailed summary after the event.
