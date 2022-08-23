PISQOL: The First-Ever Fractional Solana NFT Marketplace – ZyCrypto

Ads

The world is quickly transitioning to a digital era, with digital assets becoming more valuable and more frequently used for transactions compared to fiat currency. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a type of cryptocurrency that has risen to the top of the digital asset market, making their owners millionaires today.

However, although the appeal of digital assets has grown into a popular notion, NFT markets remain challenging to utilize and costly to invest in. As such, prospective clients find them overwhelming to use, leading them to avoid them completely.

PIQSOL is the premier fractional Solana NFT marketplace in the world, allowing everyone to invest in fractional NFTs with a significant growth potential of up to 100x. It has the potential to change the NFT world by making them more available to people all around the world. As such, PIQSOL’s creators implemented lower prices and a steeper learning curve in a bid to achieve global accessibility.

PIQSOL is the only global fractional Solana NFT marketplace, to make NFTs more available to anyone across the globe.

According to its developers, PISQOL will be the largest initiative in the NFT industry, set to be released in 2022. As a result, this project will raise awareness regarding NFTs allowing more people to learn about and use them.

Since its initial debut in November 2021, PIQSOL has created the groundwork for a journey to plan, develop, execute, and launch a one-of-a-kind marketplace for those wishing to study, purchase, or trade NFT.

PIQSOL lets users fractionalize NFTs, the world’s premier network for Solana that addresses the needs of users previously unable to engage in substantial NFT markets and drops due to financial constraints.

NFTs are growing increasingly expensive daily, and PIQSOL seeks to provide access to everyone throughout the world by breaking down a multibillion-dollar sector. Through this project, investors will be able to create, buy, trade, and exchange NFTs in fractional amounts. For instance, investors will be able to purchase a tenth of an original piece of art and split it in its possession.

The PIQSOL project provides a complete NFT marketplace like that of OpenSea. However, unlike OpenSea, this initiative is intrinsically loaded with incredible and new user-friendly functionalities. Some of them include:

PISQOL has made its roadmap public in a bid to make potential investors understand its objective. The section below outlines the details involved in each stage of its development process.

For more information on this revolutionary NFT project, visit its website https://piqsol.com/.

