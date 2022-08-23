Anna Duggar is missing from major family milestone as she disappears from public life after Josh’s prison s… – The US Sun

Ads

ANNA Duggar did not make an appearance at her family's most recent major milestone.

The ex TV star has all but disappeared from public life following her husband Josh Duggar's prison sentencing.

Anna, 34, skipped out on a reunion as her husband Josh, 34, recently began his 12-year prison sentence for child pornography.

The Counting On alum – their TLC show was canceled amid his controversy – was noticeably absent from a reunion that looked special.

Her brother David Keller and her now-sister-in-law Hannah Reber, who is Josh's court-ordered guardian's daughter, had a baby shower.

Anna's brother and his now-wife wed in 2021 – but Anna did not make it to their balloon-filled day it seemed.

On June 20, 2022, David and Hannah announced that they were expecting their first child, a girl, due in November.

They earlier wrote on Instagram: "Our little one is on her way!! Baby girl is 20 weeks old and healthy and growing. Life at any stage is precious. Extraordinarily thankful for this little miracle."

The couple with friends and family posed in group photos but Reddit users noticed the glaring absence.

"[David] and Hannah Keller baby shower this past weekend and there was no Anna in sight" a thread was titled.

One replied thinking they may have spotted the disgraced star: "That girl on the right looks a lot like Anna, I thought it was her. Granted, I don’t keep up with in-laws and in-law-adjacent."

Another ripped: "Anna thought she was marrying into money and look what she got… [her husband] in prison and a warehome."

"Anna seems to get all pissy when she’s forced to hide in shame," lambasted a third.

"My guess is either 1 – something’s finally going down between her and the people who try to control her or 2 – she’s just busy visiting [Josh] every chance she gets…"

Josh and Anna share seven children: Mackynzie, 12; Michael, 11; Marcus, nine; Meredith, six; Mason, four; Maryella, two; and Madyson.

Josh was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after he was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography in December.

Anna is trying to carry on with her family life after her husband was sentenced.

Recently, The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed that Anna's sister has built a new home near Josh’s Texas prison, and fans have speculated that Anna and the kids will move close by.

He is serving his sentence at FCI Seagoville, which is a nearly six-hour drive from where his family lives in Arkansas.

Anna and her children are currently making do in a small warehouse on Josh's parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property.

Although Anna’s family is begging her to divorce him, she has stood by her husband amid the legal scandal, and she was in attendance at every court hearing.

Anna still describes herself as “happily married” in her Instagram bio.

