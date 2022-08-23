Tesla to show new animal visualizations – Not a Tesla App

Ads

Lions, Tigers, and Bears, Oh My! While Dorothy’s list of animals are not included in Elon Musk’s latest tweet regarding animal recognition by Tesla’s Neural Network, dogs, cats, and horses are included.

Speaking to Tesla’s object recognition abilities, it appears that Tesla is preparing to release an update that includes new visualizations of various animals that may stray across the car’s path.

As far as animal recognition, Teslas currently only visualize dogs, but it will often display a dog even if it’s another animal.

This is due to a lack of training, where the car can’t yet differentiate between a dog, a horse or a cat. It can be easily fixed by training their NN by adding and categorizing photos of addition animals.

It looks like we’ll soon get new animal visualizations. The most obvious may be animals that are regularly found near streets, such as deer, horses, possums or other creatures.

While automotive competitors have made gains in developing electric vehicles after years of lagging behind Tesla, one cannot deny that Tesla’s neural networks are cutting edge.

These neural networks give Tesla the ability to gather live data from over one million participating vehicles. They utilize these vast datasets of real-world data to train their AI algorithms to identify objects that may be a hazard to drivers.

Tesla claims that “a full build of Autopilot neural networks involves 48 networks that take 70,000 GPU hours to train.”

While users have noticed drastic improvements in the car’s ability to recognize various car types (as seen by improved visualizations in 2022.16), the likely addition of new animals is an interesting addition.

With FSD Beta 10.12, Tesla added numerous visualization updates. Will more animals be added in FSD Beta 10.13, which is expected in about two weeks?

While too early to tell, it remains exciting that the objection recognition abilities of Teslas continue to improve.

The car knows that something is there, just doesn’t know that they’re horses yet, but it will. Dogs, cats and many other animals will also be recognized.

Tesla started its rollout of the next big release of FSD Beta on August 20th. And alongside its many improvements, Elon Musk announced that Tesla will be raising the price of FSD to $15,000 – a 20% increase. The price increase will go into effect in North America on September 5, 2022 “after a wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2.”

“Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later,” Musk adds.

After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th.

Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later.

Musk followed up with a tweet that added how easy it was to upgrade your existing vehicle to FSD via the Tesla mobile application.

“Note, you can upgrade your existing car to FSD in 2 mins via the Tesla app,” Musk writes.

FSD Beta’s sudden and large increases in price over the last year has drawn criticism from the Tesla community. After more than 100,000 Tesla owners were added to the FSD Beta program, the software has gotten a lot of hands-on experience from owners who are having some doubts about its hefty price tag.

Tesla owner and YouTuber James Locke (@arctechinc) shared an echoed recommendation via Twitter to Musk. He asked that the license for Tesla be looked into since FSD is in development and is not a finished product yet. He suggested that a “commercial license” be used when owners place their vehicles into the robo-taxi fleet.

“.@elonmusk I humbly recommend it’s time to rethink the way the FSD license works,” Locke writes. “While FSD is still in development and not a finished product you should have a personal use and commercial use license. Personal use should be much cheaper to allow for maximum safety /1.”

“When the robo-taxi fleet is a reality you could offer an upgrade to buy into the commercial license which is more expensive and offers higher profits for putting the car into the fleet. Or owners could let Tesla take a great [chunk] of the robo-taxi profit for personal license.”

.@elonmusk I humbly recommend it's time to rethink the way the FSD license works. While FSD is still in development and not a finished product you should have a personal use and commercial use license. Personal use should be much cheaper to allow for maximum safety /1

Locke adds that everyone who purchases a Tesla should have FSD included with their purchase because its features are tantamount to the vehicle’s safety.

“IMHO @elonmusk everyone who buys a Tesla should get FSD included for personal use to ensure the safest cars on the road are affordable to everyone.”

IMHO @elonmusk everyone who buys a Tesla should get FSD included for personal use to ensure the safest cars on the road are affordable to everyone.

If someone wants to put their Tesla into a money making robo-taxi fleet, that's when the cost for a license should be higher. /end

In January of 2022, Tesla raised the price of Full Self-Driving from $10,000 to $12,000. At the time, many were discussing FSD’s price and stating that $10,000 was too much for the software in its current state.

Last year, Tesla launched its Full Self-Driving subscription. Owners could pay $99 per month or $199/month for the FSD subscription, depending on whether their vehicle already has Enhanced Autopilot.

At the time Tesla’s FSD package cost $10,000 and you’d have to subscribe for more than four years (at $199) before it made sense to buy the FSD package.

However, with the upcoming price increase, you’d now need to subscribe for more than six years before buying the package outright was the better deal.

There’s no word whether Tesla will also increase the monthly subscription, which is starting to look like a better deal for new owners.

A monthly subscription certainly has a lot more flexibility as you can cancel or renew whenever you’d like without any penalties.

It’s certainly possible that Tesla is trying to shift users toward a subscription model.

Tesla’s FSD monthly subscription has remained the same price since its introduction.

As Full self-driving becomes better with each update and Tesla gains more data, we can anticipate the price of FSD to continue to go up. With the continuous sudden and large price increases, it’s becoming more difficult to justify such a large price tag.

Elon Musk has hinted on Twitter that Tesla will be adding the capability to automatically configure side mirrors for each driver, possibly leveraging the cabin camera to do so.

The tweet came in response to Twitter user James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) who asked the CEO directly:

“Hey, @elonmusk: will Teslas ever be able to automatically adjust the side mirror settings for new drivers? (based on 3D position of the driver’s eyes + comparing against the fleet’s internal camera data & side mirror settings)”

“Yes, but side mirrors won’t be needed in a self-driving future. That said, we will add autoconfigure to side mirrors”, said Musk.

The Tesla CEO pointed out the side mirrors cause roughly 5% range reduction at highway speeds, presumably why he wants them removed in a full self-driving future.

Currently, Tesla side mirrors auto tilt, auto fold and auto dim, so automatic configuration seems like a logical next step.

Manual adjustment of mirrors by the driver is known to include particular weaknesses inherent to biases and comforting tendencies of the driver who is making the manual adjustment.

One known bias or propensity in operators in manual mirror adjustment is a tendency to capture a portion of the vehicle’s side in the field of vision. As a result of this tendency, blind spots on the outer portions of the side-view mirrors are increased.

This tendency to skew the mirrors inboard creates larger blind spots in visual zones particularly relevant to making lane changes, which can lead to more accidents.

Drivers are known to forego making mirror adjustments or set the angles haphazardly due to the time required to set all three mirrors accurately.

This new feature would provide a way to quickly and reliably set mirror adjustment angles automatically.

This news comes on the heels of Tesla releasing cloud-enabled driver profiles in update 2022.24, which let you carry your settings from one vehicle to another.

View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.24.5.

