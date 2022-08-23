2023 Dodge Hornet Preview – J.D. Power

Retro model name revivals are popular because they evoke memories of classic cars while (hopefully) saying something about the new vehicle's character. Dodge has a wealth of classic nameplates from which to choose, and the latest out of the gate is the Hornet. The long-defunct Hudson auto brand produced the original Hornet in the 1950s, but Dodge is reviving the name for use on a sleek new crossover SUV.
The new Dodge Hornet shares much of its underpinnings with the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Dodge offers it in two primary trim levels, including R/T and GT, with the automaker claiming the GT as the quickest and fastest SUV under $30,000. The Hornet R/T gets a unique plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain that enables short bursts of electric boost. Dodge says it reduces the SUV's zero-to-60-mph time by a full second. Each trim is available in a Plus configuration that brings additional equipment and features.
Though it shares dimensions and most of its underlying structure with the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Hornet is immediately recognizable as a Dodge vehicle. The front end looks vaguely reminiscent of the Dodge Dart sedan, with slim headlights and a stealthy grille. The R/T trim gets black-painted lower bodywork and dual exhaust outlets integrated into the rear bumper.
Around the back, the SUV's taillight fixture stretches the width of the vehicle and features an illuminated Dodge logo. Both trims get special Hornet badging on the fenders, and Dodge says the R/T's badging features a small easter egg to tease its electrified powertrain.
The new Hornet features a sporty interior with controls and displays oriented toward the driver. Red stitching and accents are standard for the SUV's black interior, extending through the seats, vents, and center switches. The Hornet gets Alcantara upholstery, and Plus models get leather. Dodge also says it made sure to offer red leather for people "seeking more Dodge attitude on the inside."
Dodge offers two powertrains in the 2023 Hornet, including a PHEV. The electrified R/T powertrain includes a turbocharged 1.3-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a 90-kW electric motor on the rear axle. Combined output lands at 288 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. A 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD) are standard.
A 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery provides 30 miles of all-electric range, but the headline story with the PHEV powertrain is its "PowerShot" boost feature. The R/T comes with the feature that boosts output by 25 hp from the electric motor. When active, PowerShot reduces the Hornet's zero-to-60-mph time by a full second, according to Dodge, and remains activated for up to 15 seconds, after which it requires a 15-second cooldown period.
The Hornet GT gets a turbocharged inline-4 that produces 268 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque. Dodge pairs it with a 9-speed automatic transmission and standard AWD. The SUV offers a Sport drive mode that Dodge says sharpens steering, tightens throttle inputs, and stiffens the suspension for Hornets equipped with optional upgraded dampers. According to the automaker, acceleration is strong, enabling a zero-to-60-mph time of 6.5 seconds.
Both variants come with Koni shocks, and the R/T comes with Brembo 4-piston front brakes. The dual-stage-valve suspension comes as part of the Track Pack, which is available for both trims, and both come standard with torque-vectoring AWD.
As part of the Hornet unveiling, Dodge showed a Hornet GT GLH concept vehicle. The automaker first used the GLH moniker ("goes like hell") on the Dodge Omni in the 1980s. Dodge used it on the Hornet concept vehicle to show off parts and upgrades that the company offers at select dealerships. Dodge Direct Connection parts are available at its Power Brokers-branded dealerships. They do not void the Hornet's warranty when installed by a dealer, and the automaker says it will offer upgrades for the PHEV model.
The Hornet comes standard with a handful of advanced driving assistance systems, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, lane-departure warning, and rear cross-traffic warning. Parking sensors also come standard and work with the rearview camera's dynamic guidelines.
A Level 2 autonomous driving system is available for the Hornet with the optional Tech Pack. It comes with adaptive cruise control, driver monitoring, lane-centering assistance, traffic-jam assist, and traffic-sign recognition.
The Hornet comes standard with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The system runs the Android-based Uconnect 5, which offers customizable layouts and controls for the vehicle's HVAC system. Two phones can pair simultaneously, and the system includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Amazon Alexa comes standard with Uconnect 5 and enables remote engine start, lock/unlock, and other vehicle interactions through an Alexa device. Hornet Plus models come with a Harman Kardon sound system and wireless phone charging. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel are available.
The 2023 Dodge Hornet competes against the Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-30, and more. It takes a sportier approach to the subcompact SUV segment, while others like the Mazda bring a more upscale experience. The Honda HR-V is all-new for 2023 and rides on a Civic foundation, giving it incredible balance and poise, but it's still not very exciting and does not currently offer a hybrid or PHEV option.
Dodge is the source of information in this article. It was accurate as of August 17, 2022, but it may have changed since that date. Always confirm product details and availability with the automaker's website or your local dealership.
