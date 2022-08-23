Deyvis Orosco: why do you always wear sunglasses even though there is no summer | Cassandra Sanchez | Instagram | Photos | entertainment & More Latest News Here – upjobsnews

Ads

Deyvis Orosco He is one of the artists most loved by Peruvians, but there is no shortage of unfortunate comments made to him for his curious look. On several occasions, if not all, the singer has worn dark glasses even though it is not summer. And as if that were not enough, we have also seen him with this accessory in some night and family events.

The baby shower he held with his fiancée, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid, to receive his offspring was one of the commitments he attended with his sunglasses, which aroused more than one criticism, especially that of Magaly Medina. For this reason, in this note, we tell you why the ‘Bomboncito’ does not take off his sunglasses even in the coldest time of the year.

Recently, Magaly Medina harshly criticized Deyvis Orosco for her voice and look. In her program, the TV host slipped that the singer would try to hide his physical features under dark glasses due to a complex.

“You should be proud of your face and your eyes. To me, he has never seemed good to me (her look) and I always kept quiet about it. I really am very considerate when I get very close and I have a lot of affection for people, but that thing about glasses is horrible “ he expressed in his ATV space.





After these comments, Deyvis Orosco explained the reason why he is always seen wearing sunglasses at any time of the year, regardless of whether it is day or night. He ruled out that it is due to some complex physical issue, as the ‘Urraca’ controversially opined.

“It is a style from many years ago that I think is what is also being contributed here. The first thing that we artists have to be clear about is that we are not gold nuggets to please everyone” he told the press.

In addition, the “Bomboncito” downplayed the criticism and assured that he will not change his style just to please some people.

“I have been here for several years, but there are both types of comments: those that may have a point of view, that are very funny, those that are malicious as well, and those that do understand that it is part of; Y I think that everyone builds their own, that is, if you see my bus, my photo with glasses appears because it is part of my identity”, he added.

Given all this wave of criticism that has received Deyvis OroscoCassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid did not hesitate to defend the father of her little Milan and highlighted the reaction that many people have to the extravagance of international artists.

“If it was Daddy Yankee who just came out at some awards talking with glasses or Marc Anthony who never takes them off, they wouldn’t say anything. I really don’t understand. I am so used to seeing artists with glasses, ”she said for the cameras of“ Magaly TV, the firm ”.



After the series of unfortunate comments that Magaly Medina expressed about the talent and style of Deyvis Orosco, Jessica Newton came to her defense:

“He sings and loves it. And I admire him very much as an artist, ”said the organizer on Instagram.





Magaly Medina had no qualms about criticizing Deyvis Orosco, by assuring that he has the talent of his father Johnny Orosco, leader of the Néctar group.

“He doesn’t sing anything, but I didn’t say it because I didn’t fight with his mother-in-law, He doesn’t have his father’s voice. It is something that I did not want to tell him so as not to hurt susceptibilities, “he said on” Magaly TV, the firm “, on August 13.



The program “America today” revealed how much it costs to hire Deyvis Orosco, the ‘Bomboncito de la cumbia’, for a private concert. According to your information, the national interpreter charges approximately S/. 20,000 soles for 3 hours of show. But this price does not include the musical band, with it it would be S/. 35,000 soles.



In an interview for “America shows”, Deyvis Orosco revealed that he has decided to postpone his wedding with Cassandra Sánchez because they are both dedicated to raising their son. “ Now the work has returned with a lot of force and what we want is to first put in order what we want as a family and what we are doing is enjoying the baby,” he said.













