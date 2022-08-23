Planning for expanded open space in northwest Colorado Springs could be underway as soon as next year – Colorado Public Radio

Ads

The planning process could soon start for the expanded Blodgett Open Space in northwestern Colorado Springs.

The Pikeview Frontage has historically been used socially for hiking, biking, wildlife watching and dog walking. It was acquired by the city last year and is the final section of the 153-acre piece of land that sits at the base of the Pikeview Quarry, known locally as the scar on the mountain. The addition brings the total acreage of Blodgett Open Space to 384.

Colorado Springs Senior Landscape Architect David Deitemeyer said the final design of the space will be determined through community discussion, with a focus on conservation and recreational access.

“We will look for opportunities to implement connectivity to other properties, including Ute Valley Park, Austin Bluffs Open Space, and south to Garden of the Gods,” he said.

The work will include a cultural resource survey, an assessment of the site and a public master plan process. The new master and management plan would allow for a holistic public process for the open space, according to Deitemeyer.

A working committee within the parks department recently approved $275,000 for the planning process. The money would come from the Trails, Open Space and Parks, or TOPS, fund which is generated by a .01 percent sales tax in Colorado Springs.

The proposal now heads to the Parks Advisory Board in early September. If approved there, it will be put in front of city council in mid- October.

Deitemeyer said if all goes as planned, the public planning process could start as soon as January 2023.

