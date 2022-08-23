Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design and dimensions to remain mostly unchanged – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Ivan 22 August 2022

Samsung Android Rumors

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will retain the rectangular design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and focus on other improvements. Per Ice universe, the next Ultra will be 0.1mm or 0.2mm wider, but retain the 8.9mm thickness, the 5,000mAh battery, and the 6.8-inch 1440x3088px display.

The boxier shape suited the Galaxy S22 Ultra well, as it allowed the retention of the big battery and the inclusion of a built-in S Pen.

The more significant changes with the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be a new chip, at the moment it looks likely that it would be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the improvements Samsung can make in software, via a future OneUI 5.

Another highly-rumored change is the new 200MP camera sensor, the ISOCELL HP2. It could use 0.60µm pixels. The rest of the cameras are expected to have the same focal lengths – 3x, 10x, and ultrawide, with possible tweaks to their respective sensors.

