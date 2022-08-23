Afterpay Drops Designer NFT "K – GuruFocus.com

Ads

Afterpay (NYSE: SQ), the leader in “Buy Now Pay Later” (BNPL) payments and the official presenting partner of New+York+Fashion+Week%3A+%3Ci%3EThe+Shows%3C%2Fi%3E, has partnered with IMG for a third season running to bring the Fashion Week experience to more consumers than ever before.

Afterpay’s first ever NFT (Photo: Business Wire)

Afterpay has partnered with five notable designers, ALTU by Joseph Altuzarra, AnOnlyChild, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui, and The Blonds to offer limited edition NFTs available for consumers to mint. Each designer NFT is a one-of-a-kind phygital collectible, serving as a digital object that will welcome fashion enthusiasts into the blockchain while also unlocking IRL access to New York Fashion Week. Each NFT will retail for $100 and, for the first time, Afterpay will allow consumers to purchase the NFTs by splitting the payment into four interest-free installments1 on Keys.NYFW.com.

The Keys to NYFW

The NYFW digital collectibles will give users ownership of scarce art created by some of the world’s leading fashion designers. Each designer drew inspiration from their Spring/Summer ’23 collections to create their unique NFT, alongside a selection of limited edition products or traditionally unobtainable NYFW experiences including:

All proceeds from the sale of the designer NFT Keys will be donated to Free+Arts+NYC, bringing art and mentoring programs to children in underserved communities in New York City.

Afterpay’s First-Ever NFT

Afterpay will also issue its first-ever free NFT in a limited quantity, making it easier than ever for consumers to mint a digital collectible on the blockchain while unlocking utilities like a %3Cb%3ETIDAL%3C%2Fb%3E HiFi Plus 6 Month Free Trial, access to a NYFW close-friends Instagram group, and an invitation to RSVP to NYFW: The Talks sessions.

Both the designer NFT Keys and the free Afterpay NFT will be hosted on the Polygon network, considered the greenest chain on the block and available in limited quantities beginning August 23. For more information on how to access an exclusive key to NYFW, please visit Keys.NYFW.com.

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments1. The service is completely free1 for customers who pay on time – helping people spend responsibly by paying over four installments without incurring interest. Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world’s favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers.2

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

_____________________________________

1Late fees may apply. Eligibility criteria apply. See afterpay.com for full terms.

2Figures released in Block Q1 2022 results



