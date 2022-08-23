10 secret Amazon deals only Prime members can unlock update update update – BGR

Ads

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.

That’s right, there’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. It’s like Prime Day 2022 is already here!

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size, Set of 2 – Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Free shipping is the first thing people think of when they think of Prime. Additionally, there are other great features that most people are aware of, like free movies and TV shows you can stream. But there’s one terrific Prime perk that almost no one seems to consider.

What exactly do we mean, you ask? You can score awesome deals that are available exclusively to Prime members.

We’re not talking about Amazon’s big Prime Day sale. But Prime Day itself is a fantastic motivator that might convince you to get on board. We’re talking about something else, however. There are so many Prime-only deals that are available all year long, and new ones pop up every single day.

In this post, we’ll show you how to find all the hottest Amazon Prime deals that are exclusively available to Prime subscribers. We’ll also give you some examples of current deals that are Prime-only. You won’t believe how impressive they are, from home goods and kitchen tools to tablets, robot vacuums, air purifiers, and much more.

And don’t forget to scroll all the way to the end because we’ve included some special bonus deals for you to check out. We’ve saved some of the hottest Prime-only deals for last!



Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR



Check out the deals section on Amazon’s site and you can find so many best-sellers on sale. And the good news is that anyone and everyone can get in on the action.

A perfect example is Amazon’s sale that slashes top-rated Alexa smart plugs to just $4.99 each. They work with a free app on your smartphone or with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. That matches Amazon’s lowest price ever.

That’s a great Amazon deal, and it’s not just for people with Prime!

Apple’s just-released AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99 instead of $249, which is an incredible deal. All of Apple’s other AirPods models have discounts up to $100 off, too.

Popular Tozo T10 earphones with more than 204,000 5-star reviews are on sale for $22. You can also get Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, which matches the lowest price of the year!

Beyond that, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star ratings are on sale for just $13.50 each. Can you believe best-selling pillows are that cheap?

Also, you can complement them with best-selling Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets for just $21.99 thanks to a coupon you can clip. They have a whopping 94,000 5-star reviews on Amazon!

Those Amazon deals are so good that it’s hard to believe Prime Day is over. But Prime members have access to even more exclusive sales. Aside from all those fantastic deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.



Image source: Zach Epstein for BGR



It’s safe to assume that most people reading this are Amazon Prime subscribers. After all, Prime has become insanely popular in recent years.

If you are indeed a Prime member, you need to be aware that you get more than just free express shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video’s ever-expanding library of streaming movies and TV shows. Anyone who pays for Prime definitely needs to check out this somewhat secret department on Amazon.

So many people are completely unaware that it even exists! It’s a little-known page called Just for Prime and it’s packed with exclusive deals that only Prime members are eligible for. And the best part is that Amazon updates it all the time with new bargains and special discounts.

Prime subscribers can always find dozens of excellent bargains that are also exclusive in this somewhat secret Amazon department. Here, we’re going to showcase the 10 best Amazon Prime deals that are available only to Prime members.

Also of note, these deals are some of the best bargains on Amazon’s entire site!



Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

There are so many awesome Amazon Prime deals out there today that we couldn’t narrow things down to just 10 of them.

Be sure to check out the five extra bonus bargains down below.

Do you want us to let you in on another little secret? Well, since you stuck around all the way to the end, we’re going to reward you.

In addition to Amazon’s Just for Prime page, there’s another secret page where you can find even more deep discounts. Check out this hidden Amazon page that’s packed full of even more Prime-only deals. Almost no one knows about that special page — other than BGR Deals readers, of course!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

