Crypto Whale Who Bet $1M On LUNA Crash Is Now Countertrading Jim Cramer – Benzinga

Ads

See Ad Disclosure

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader “Algod” bet $1 million on Terra LUNA/USD crashing weeks before the event unfolded. His position against trades recommended by Jim Cramer has now doubled.

What Happened: In a Twitter update on Monday, Algod said his “inverse Jim Cramer” account had risen to over $100,000 from its starting value of $50,000.

Officially doubled the inverse @jimcramer account, for those who are not aware i started the account with 50k



honestly mind blowing how wrong one man can be pic.twitter.com/mH3DhEdJFs

“Some people work a 9-5 job, I simply just countertrade Cramer. It's not much but honest work,” said Algod in a tweet.

Cramer’s calls on cryptocurrency have been scrutinized by market participants in recent months for being wildly inaccurate. Most recently, the Mad Money host was criticized for predicting Ethereum ETH/USD would see 30-40% gains when it was trading ahead of $3,000 in April. The second largest cryptocurrency by market cap lost 60% of its value after Cramer’s statements.

See Also: HOW TO BUY ETHEREUM (ETH)

In July, Cramer referred to cryptocurrency as an “awful asset” without any real value. At the time, ETH was trading at $1,122 and went on to rise to $2,000 on Aug 14.

A Twitter account and website called Inverse Cramer ETF, dedicated to tracking trades on the opposite of Cramer recommendations, has quickly gained popularity among market participants.

Sir you said to get out before the run even started pic.twitter.com/U9AB3AxFrw

The account recently pointed to Cramer’s call for investors to exit their Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY positions before its 180% rise as another example of when the investor has been wrong.

Price Action: At press time, ETH was trading at $1,593, down 1.97% over the last 24 hours as per data from Benzinga Pro. Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $21,300, down 0.54% over the same period.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed Amid Wall Street Rout: Analyst Sees Bullish News For Crypto From Key Data This Week

Image created via ImageFlow and s_bukley on Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers’ terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.

source