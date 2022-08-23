Apple iPhone SE For Less Than Rs 15,000? Check Out This Latest Exchange Offer On Flipkart – News18

Ads

Last Updated: August 23, 2022, 11:00 IST

The iPhone SE is available for purchase at Rs 29,999 onwards on Flipkart, before any discount. (Image Credit: Apple)

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series next month. The iPhone 14 series has been one of the most anticipated launches of this year, and ahead of the launch, we have found the cheapest iPhone, the iPhone SE at the cheapest price ever. Now, while there is little significance of the iPhone SE around the iPhone 14 launch, we all know a lot of people aspire to use the Apple iPhone, without being able to afford one. How about we tell you that you can buy the iPhone SE for as low as Rs 15,000 currently. Read on to find out!

On Flipkart, the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is being sold at a Rs 9,901 discount over its sticker price of Rs 39,900, bringing the price down to Rs 29,999 for the 64GB variant on the e-commerce platform. Apart from this, buyers on Flipkart also have the option of purchasing the iPhone SE (2020) in exchange offer, which gives them a chance to avail an additional up to Rs 17,000 discount over the iPhone SE, but that depends on the condition of the older smartphone.

Now, while getting the full Rs 17,000 is a rare scenario and only seems possible if a user exchanges an expansive smartphone that is a year or two older, if users get the full value, the iPhone SE (2020) could possibly be bought for a price of Rs 12,999, cheapest price that the affordable iPhone from 2020 has ever seen.

The iPhone SE (2020) comes with a similar design to its successor, the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022. The smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a home button that includes touch ID. The Apple iPhone SE (2022) is powered by an Apple A13 Bionic chipset, paired with the 3rd gen Neural Engine. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 7-megapixel selfie snapper up front. The iPhone SE 2020 also comes with Qi wireless charging support and comes with up to 256GB of internal storage.

