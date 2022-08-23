Dogecoin Co-founders Little Fight on Twitter – – The Coin Republic

Ads

Two co-founders of popular memecurrency Dogecoin appear to be wrangling with each other. On Saturday, 20th August 2022, Jackson Palmer went on to Twitter and informed that Billy Markus blocked him on the social media platform. There is no specific reason clarified yet, but the long held stance of Palmer against crypto seems to be the major reason for this.

Twitter users also seem to start discussion over the recent little fight between both the Dogecoin co-founders. Some disagreed with Markus’ decision and said him to be sensitive due to his action of blocking Palmer. Their differences were quite evident and seen clearly on many instances over different issues. For instance, Markus is fond of centibillionaire Elon Musk, while Palmer is a harsh critic of Tesla CEO and his actions.

Markus reamined one of the supporters of Elon Musk and proponent of his actions, whether they revolved around his political takes dipped in controversies or if it comes to discussing his memes. In contrast, Palmer does not admire Musk and even called him a grifter many times. He even raised questions if the Tesla boss even knows how to code. The Australian programmer blamed him for using crypto for boosting his own ego and for such reasons, Musk and Palmer were against each other in little battles on Twitter.

However, it’s not like Markus is a keen supporter of crypto space. He had even been seen criticizing the crypto industry on several instances. In May this year, he said that according to him all crypto assets around the crypto market would decline and their value would become zero. However, Markus did not leave the meme coin unlike Palmer who left the project quite earlier. In July, 2021, Palmer went on to Twitter and explained in a thread that there is a powerful cartel working behind and controlling the whole crypto market.

