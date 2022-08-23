Gurman: iOS 16 to bring more ‘social network-like functionality’ to Messages, tvOS to bring ‘more smart-home tie-ins’ – 9to5Mac

Ads

May 29

José Adorno

– May. 29th 2022 6:56 am PT

@joseadorno

WWDC 2022 will start a few days from now on June 6. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, gives some additional tidbits regarding iOS 16 and tvOS 16.



Starting with iOS 16, Gurman had already reported that Apple will bring updates to the Health app, notification panel, and “major enhancements for the lock screen including wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities.”

In addition, Gurman said iOS 16 builds in a feature to support an always-on lock screen, as you can learn more about it here. The journalist doesn’t expect an “iOS 7-scale redesign in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16,” although he’s expecting “major changes to windowing and multitasking, particularly on the iPad.”

Gurman brought some interesting tidbits about iOS 16 and tvOS 16:

In Messages, I’d expect more social network-like functionality, particularly around audio messages. The Apple TV operating system, tvOS, will get more smart-home tie-ins, while the Mac will get some redesigned apps and a much-needed overhaul to System Preferences to make them more in line with Settings on iOS. That inlcudes organizing settings by app.

Bloomberg’s journalist says the Health app “probably won’t be expanding to the iPad and Mac,” but it will get “plenty of new features that work with the iPhone [on iOS 16] and Apple Watch,” as it was expected.

Gurman doesn’t think Apple will introduce hardware during WWDC 2022, but if the company does, it would be the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip.

Are you excited about WWDC 2022 and iOS 16? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

