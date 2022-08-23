Watch: Tesla owner implants chip in hand to unlock car – Moneycontrol

My Account
Annoyed by the constant problems he faced trying to unlock his Tesla with his phone key, one man came up with a ‘handy’ solution. Tesla owner Brandon Dalaly had a chip implanted in his hand to unlock his Tesla without hassle. His bizarre stunt has gone viral online since Dalaly shared a video demonstrating the chip’s working on Twitter.
@elonmusk
The issue that Dalaly frequently faced with his phone key, as he explained on Twitter, was that it did not always unlock his car. “For me it comes in handy (no pun intended) because my phone’s Bluetooth power management is so aggressive that it doesn’t always unlock the car. So this helps in those instances,” he explained.
Dalaly had a Vivokey Apex chip, which used NFC technology, implanted in his hand to unlock his Tesla – but he clarifies that the chip does much more than unlocking his electric vehicle.
“The chip can also do things like store data, access control, OTP 2 factor authentication, secure crypto wallet, and – in the future – credit card transactions. It’s not just a Tesla key, but being I have one I also use it for that,” he said.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
