NFT Startup Boss Beauties Signs With WME – Variety

By Todd Spangler

Boss Beauties, an NFT company and women-empowerment brand launched last year, has signed with WME.

WME will exclusively represent Boss Beauties in all areas and assist in adapting its intellectual property across Web3, film, TV, digital and gaming platforms, as well as live events and brand partnerships.

Boss Beauties’ first NFT collection, consisting of 10,000 unique digital portraits of independent diverse women, sold out in 90 minutes. Each portrait of women in the brand’s signature NFT collections represents qualities aligned with the company’s mission of supporting young women in designing the life and career of their dreams. The NFTs showcase women in roles such as astronauts, presidents, caregivers, CEOs, pilots, doctors — and superheroes. A portion of proceeds from primary and secondary sales of Boss Beauties’ NFTs go toward supporting women and girls education and mentorship programs worldwide.

Notable owners of Boss Beauties NFTs include Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Olympic track and field champion Allyson Felix, and NASCAR driver Julia Landauer.

Boss Beauties was cofounded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Lisa Mayer and Anthony Furlong, who are married. Mayer, CEO of Boss Beauties, worked for edtech startups early on in her career before starting My Social Canvas, a company whose mission is to equip the next generation of women through mentorships and scholarships. Mayer and Furlong launched Boss Beauties as an extension of My Social Canvas’ initiatives. Furlong, for his part, has worked in the advertising business with such brands as Apple, Marvel, NBC, Ikea, Samsung, Ford and IBM.

Earlier this year, Boss Beauties launched the “Role Models” series, displayed at the United Nations, in honor of International Women’s Day. The limited NFT collection featured the likes of Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo, Harriet Tubman, Princess Diana, Rosa Parks, Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Maya Angelou. The Role Models collection also was featured in various Neiman Marcus store windows across the U.S.

In addition, Boss Beauties was the first NFT collection to be displayed at the New York Stock Exchange and was also featured on the Nasdaq Tower for International Day of the Girl.

