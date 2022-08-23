Disney+ and Hulu April 2022: See a Full List of New Movies and TV Shows – J-14

Ads

Got a Hot tip?

Disney+(2);Shutterstock(2)

April is almost here, which means new content is headed to Disney+ and Hulu.

Get ready for Joshua Bassett‘s new movie because Better Nate Than Ever starts off the month with its official Disney+ premiere. The musical movie also stars newcomer Rueby Wood.

“I was really honored to be telling the story of Nate and which is also the story of [director] Tim [Federle] because it’s kind of, like, autobiographical,” the actor told J-14 exclusively ahead of its release. “It was just such an important story to be told. It was just an amazing experience and I’m honored to be able to be that voice.”

Throughout their time on set, Rueby revealed that Joshua — who played his older brother — shared some epic acting advice.

“If you walk on to set every day — no matter how you feel when you woke up — if you walk on to set in the morning with good energy … it will just make the entire experience better,” the young star recalled. “I don’t think I could have gotten a better piece of advice because it was really, really was amazing.”

Tim, for his, part spoke about the movie with Entertainment Weekly in February 2022, revealing that casting Joshua was a “full-circle” moment for him.

“I knew that Josh had this dream of living in New York City in an apartment with no air conditioning and just writing songs all day, and I was like, if you come do this movie, you’re going to get paid to live in New York City for a summer,” the director gushed. “And he was like, ‘I’m in!’”

Of course, this isn’t the only thing headed to Disney+ throughout the month. Season 1 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will officially be coming to an end with more episodes of Moon Knight being released every week. Over on Hulu, the streaming service is gearing up for the premiere of the highly anticipated The Kardashians series.

“I think it will be a different side,” Kim Kardashian explained of the show during an interview with the Wall Street Journal in October 2021. “But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”

While new favorites will be headed to Hulu, some classic movies and TV shows will be taken off the streaming service. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving both Hulu and Disney+ in April 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.

1 of 10

Disney+

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever

2 of 10

Disney+

Moon Knight (New Episode)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (New Episode)

3 of 10

Kobal/Shutterstock

Chasing Mavericks

4 of 10

Disney+

Scrat Tales (Season 1)

Moon Knight (New Episode)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (New Episode)

5 of 10

Disney+

Moon Knight (New Episode)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (New Episode)

6 of 10

Disney+

Polar Bear

Bear Witness

Explorer: The Last Tepui

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

7 of 10

Disney+

Sketchbook

Moon Knight (New Episode)

8 of 10

Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock

April 1

Love Me (Season 1)

All Inclusive

Antz

Armored

Austenland

Battleship

Blind Date

Blue Streak

Boys on the Side

Brigsby Bear

Cesese Quien Pueda

Casper

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room

Conspiracy Theory

Copycat

Crank

Death at a Funeral

Definitely, Maybe

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eyes Wide Shut

The Five-Year Engagement

Fly Away Home

Get Him to the Green

Glee the 3D Concert Movie

Hanna

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

In the Army Now

Insomnium

Instructions Not Included

The International

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Just My Luck

Knowing

Kusama: Infinity

Ladrones

Look Who’s Talking

Looper

Love Actually

Made in America

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

The Negotiator

Night Raiders

Open Range

Peggy Sue Got Married

Phantom

Postcards From the Edge

The Power of One

Practical Magic

Radio

Ramona and Beezus

Runaway Jury

The Runaways

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shrek

Shrek 2

The Siege

Single White Female

Snakehead

Stay

The Tailor of Panama

That’s My Boy

Think Like a Man

Three Fugitives

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2

Vertical Limit

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Watchmen

Wolf

April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Season 2)

April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Season 7)

9 of 10

E!/Kobal/Shutterstock

April 5

The Croods: Family Tree (Season 2)

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect

April 6

The Hardy Boys (Season 2)

April 7

The Dropout (Series Finale)

Platinum End (Season 1)

Agnes

April 8

Woke (Season 2)

Let the Right One In

April 9

American Sicario

April 10

The Hating Game

April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 11)

April 13

The Family Law (Season 1)

To Tell The Truth (Season 8 Premiere)

April 14

The Kardashians (Series Premiere)

April 15

Black Death

Compliance

April 20

Mayans M.C. (Season 4 Premiere)

April 21

Captive Audience

April 23

In the Heart of the Sea

April 27

Holey Moley (Season 4 Premiere)

April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven (Series Premiere)

April 29

Crush

Permanent

10 of 10

Moviestore/Shutterstock

April 1

Pokemon: Acres and the Jewel of Life

Pokemon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior

Pokemon: The Rise of Darkrai

Pokemon: Zoroark: Master of Illusion

April 5

Colossal

April 12

Chips

April 14

Balls of Fury

Friday Night Lights

K-Pax

The Debt

Leatherheads

Theory of Everything

April 15

127 Hours

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Crazy Heart

The Descendants

Slumdog Millionaire

Unfaithful

April 21

Beverly Hills Ninja

April 23

Mirror Mirror

April 30

(500) Days of Summer

10,000 BC

A Soldier Story

Anonymous

Battleship

The Bronze

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room

Dance With Me

Date Movie

Disaster Movie

First Daughter

Georgia Rule

Here Comes the Boom

House of the Dead

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

I Spy

Jingle All the Way

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The One

Open Range

Oscar

Real Genius

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Shrek

Shrek 2

Stealth

Swing Vote

Tim Burston’s Corpse Bride

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2

White Men Can’t Jump

You Again

J-14 has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

J-14 is part of the A360 Media Entertainment Group.

Copyright © A360 Media LLC 2022. All Rights Reserved

source