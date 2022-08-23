Disney+ and Hulu April 2022: See a Full List of New Movies and TV Shows – J-14

Got a Hot tip?
April is almost here, which means new content is headed to Disney+ and Hulu.
Get ready for Joshua Bassett‘s new movie because Better Nate Than Ever starts off the month with its official Disney+ premiere. The musical movie also stars newcomer Rueby Wood.
“I was really honored to be telling the story of Nate and which is also the story of [director] Tim [Federle] because it’s kind of, like, autobiographical,” the actor told J-14 exclusively ahead of its release. “It was just such an important story to be told. It was just an amazing experience and I’m honored to be able to be that voice.”
Throughout their time on set, Rueby revealed that Joshua — who played his older brother — shared some epic acting advice.
“If you walk on to set every day — no matter how you feel when you woke up — if you walk on to set in the morning with good energy … it will just make the entire experience better,” the young star recalled. “I don’t think I could have gotten a better piece of advice because it was really, really was amazing.”
Tim, for his, part spoke about the movie with Entertainment Weekly in February 2022, revealing that casting Joshua was a “full-circle” moment for him.
“I knew that Josh had this dream of living in New York City in an apartment with no air conditioning and just writing songs all day, and I was like, if you come do this movie, you’re going to get paid to live in New York City for a summer,” the director gushed. “And he was like, ‘I’m in!’”
Of course, this isn’t the only thing headed to Disney+ throughout the month. Season 1 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will officially be coming to an end with more episodes of Moon Knight being released every week. Over on Hulu, the streaming service is gearing up for the premiere of the highly anticipated The Kardashians series.
“I think it will be a different side,” Kim Kardashian explained of the show during an interview with the Wall Street Journal in October 2021. “But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”
While new favorites will be headed to Hulu, some classic movies and TV shows will be taken off the streaming service. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving both Hulu and Disney+ in April 2022.
Disney+
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Better Nate Than Ever
Disney+
Moon Knight (New Episode)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (New Episode)
Chasing Mavericks
Disney+
Scrat Tales (Season 1)
Moon Knight (New Episode)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (New Episode)
Disney+
Moon Knight (New Episode)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (New Episode)
Disney+
Polar Bear
Bear Witness
Explorer: The Last Tepui
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
Disney+
Sketchbook
Moon Knight (New Episode)
April 1
Love Me (Season 1)
All Inclusive
Antz
Armored
Austenland
Battleship
Blind Date
Blue Streak
Boys on the Side
Brigsby Bear
Cesese Quien Pueda
Casper
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room
Conspiracy Theory
Copycat
Crank
Death at a Funeral
Definitely, Maybe
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eyes Wide Shut
The Five-Year Engagement
Fly Away Home
Get Him to the Green
Glee the 3D Concert Movie
Hanna
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
In the Army Now
Insomnium
Instructions Not Included
The International
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Just My Luck
Knowing
Kusama: Infinity
Ladrones
Look Who’s Talking
Looper
Love Actually
Made in America
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
The Negotiator
Night Raiders
Open Range
Peggy Sue Got Married
Phantom
Postcards From the Edge
The Power of One
Practical Magic
Radio
Ramona and Beezus
Runaway Jury
The Runaways
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Shrek
Shrek 2
The Siege
Single White Female
Snakehead
Stay
The Tailor of Panama
That’s My Boy
Think Like a Man
Three Fugitives
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2
Vertical Limit
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Watchmen
Wolf
April 3
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Season 2)
April 4
Madagascar: A Little Wild (Season 7)
April 5
The Croods: Family Tree (Season 2)
Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect
April 6
The Hardy Boys (Season 2)
April 7
The Dropout (Series Finale)
Platinum End (Season 1)
Agnes
April 8
Woke (Season 2)
Let the Right One In
April 9
American Sicario
April 10
The Hating Game
April 11
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 11)
April 13
The Family Law (Season 1)
To Tell The Truth (Season 8 Premiere)
April 14
The Kardashians (Series Premiere)
April 15
Black Death
Compliance
April 20
Mayans M.C. (Season 4 Premiere)
April 21
Captive Audience
April 23
In the Heart of the Sea
April 27
Holey Moley (Season 4 Premiere)
April 28
Under the Banner of Heaven (Series Premiere)
April 29
Crush
Permanent
April 1
Pokemon: Acres and the Jewel of Life
Pokemon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
Pokemon: The Rise of Darkrai
Pokemon: Zoroark: Master of Illusion
April 5
Colossal
April 12
Chips
April 14
Balls of Fury
Friday Night Lights
K-Pax
The Debt
Leatherheads
Theory of Everything
April 15
127 Hours
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Crazy Heart
The Descendants
Slumdog Millionaire
Unfaithful
April 21
Beverly Hills Ninja
April 23
Mirror Mirror
April 30
(500) Days of Summer
10,000 BC
A Soldier Story
Anonymous
Battleship
The Bronze
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room
Dance With Me
Date Movie
Disaster Movie
First Daughter
Georgia Rule
Here Comes the Boom
House of the Dead
I Love You Phillip Morris
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
I Spy
Jingle All the Way
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Life or Something Like It
Man on Fire
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The One
Open Range
Oscar
Real Genius
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Shrek
Shrek 2
Stealth
Swing Vote
Tim Burston’s Corpse Bride
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again
