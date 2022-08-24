Bitcoin Price Prediction: A fundamental line in the sand – FXStreet

Ads

Bitcoin price shows fundamentals are likely sidelined from the market until higher targets are reached. Still, a trader understands to always look for opportunities and manage risk accordingly.

Bitcoin price is having trouble propelling towards higher targets. The peer-to-peer digital asset has performed quite erratically during July as traders experienced shakeouts and fakeouts in both directions. Because of the unpredictable behavior, the Bitcoin price ascent looks rather congested. This subtle display of uncertainty can be viewed as a weakness of trend amongst technical analysts. An opportunity to short the digital asset could present itself in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin price currently trades at $23.438. The Volume Profile indicator confounds the idea of a weakening trend as the cumulative volume tapers while the BTC price ascends. Additionally, the Bitcoin price is beginning to bear restrictions at both the $23,000 and $25,400 levels, causing a wedge-like pattern.



BTC/USDT 2-Hour Chart

Glass Node’s Difficulty Ribbon justifies the inconvenient times experienced by Bitcoin. The June 12 sell-off, which finally broke support, now has the Bitcoin price submerged below it. The bulls would need to re-hurdle the colorful barrier near $30,000 before confident fundamentalists re-enter the market.



Glassnode Difficulty Ribbon

BTC price remains fundamentally bearish until $30,000 is breached. However, traders with a keen eye may be able to make a profit in the coming days by shorting the notorious Crypto King. Still, the technicals suggest entry may be a bit too soon, but a breach of the intended market structure could be an early entry signal.

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team



Bitcoin price and performance of Asian stock markets are correlated, argued IMF officials. Several countries in Asia have adopted Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrencies, despite regulatory concerns.

XRP price shows no interest to move higher or lower as it consolidates around a stable support level. Devoid of any directional bias, Ripple investors can attempt to open long positions after the liquidity present to the downside is collected.

Crypto.com coin (CRO) price action is seeing bulls not giving away their positions and trying to battle against the bearish price action that is holding on to cryptocurrencies.

Cardano price reveals an interesting setup that has been repeated four times in the last two months or so. The most recent occurrence was on August 23, which forecasts a quick but explosive move for ADA.

A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.

