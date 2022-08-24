NASA Seeks Options on International Space Station Deorbiting Capabilities – Parabolic Arc – Parabolic Arc

Ads

Parabolic Arc

All Space All the Time

NASA has issued a request for information (RFI) from industry on how to safely deorbit the massive International Space Station (ISS) when the facility is decommissioned.

“The deorbit vehicle shall attach (via docking or berthing) to the ISS at least one (1) year prior to the planned ISS reentry date to enable adequate time for on-orbit tests and checkouts…Although nominal ISS EOL is late 2030, the Government requires that this deorbit capability be available as soon as possible to protect for contingencies that could drive early re-entry and beyond 2030 in the event of further ISS mission extensions,” the space agency said in the document.

NASA wants feedback from industry by Sept. 9. The space agency will use the feedback to formulate a request for proposal to solicit bids from industry.



If you had the money, which suborbital spacecraft would you fly on?

View Results

source

Ads