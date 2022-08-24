No redesign for iOS 16, but new features will be announced at WWDC – Pocket-lint

Ads

(Pocket-lint) – Apple’s annual refresh of iOS is on its way, as always, and should be previewed in some detail at its WWDC conference in June, but rumours are starting to swirl about how much change people can expect from iOS 16.

Seasoned industry analyst Mark Gurman has revealed that, per his sources, there’s no real expectation that Apple has decided to rip up its work and do another major design overhaul of the OS, so your phone will likely look similar after the update is finally applied.

However, that doesn’t mean nothing will have changed. For one thing, notifications are apparently getting plenty of attention again, after previous iOS versions have pretty continuously given users more control over how and when apps can create notifications.

Also in line for updates are the operating system’s health tracking features, apparently – whether that means a further iteration on the “Focus” system that leans more heavily into wellbeing, or something else entirely, only time will tell.

It’s no surprise that we’re not in for a major redesign, overall. Apple rarely takes a hatchet to its work unless there’s a pressing need, as has been the case on previous occasions when it’s overhauled how its app’s icons and visual language function.