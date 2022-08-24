NFT: A new‑fangled trend or also a new‑found treasure? – We Live Security

Ads

I’ve created an NFT so you don’t have to – here’s the good, the bad and the intangible of the hot-ticket tokens

First, a quick primer: non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are unique tokens stored on a blockchain, which is a form of digital ledger, and they cannot be modified or replaced with another token. NFTs are unique, like a one-of-a-kind trading card, and are traded between users on a public blockchain. Common types of NFTs include digital files such as artworks, and video or audio recordings, but they can represent much more.

Traditional works of art such as paintings are valuable precisely because they are one of a kind, whereas digital files can be easily and endlessly duplicated. While this doesn’t really change with NFTs (they just provide proof of ownership), with NFTs artwork can be “tokenized” to create a digital certificate of ownership that can then be bought and sold.

A GIF, for example, can then go for hundreds of thousands of dollars with the right marketing. Most NFTs will be sold for pennies, but some can go for extremely high amounts. The most expensive NFT so far is a digital collage of images that sold for nearly US$70 million last year.

However, you may not want to get too excited just yet, as such riches are by no means guaranteed. Indeed, it’s usually the founders of the platforms used who are the real winners. Marketplaces such as OpenSea (which is like the eBay of the NFT world) have exploded in popularity and despite the apparently waning interest in NFTs as digital collectibles, many think the market will still grow exponentially over the next decade.

In the online world, one perennial risk to be aware of is cybercrime. One thing cybercriminals are excellent at is adapting quickly to a new-found technology or trend, before the public is fully educated in what it is getting involved in. As NFT sales happen virtually, are subject to zero regulation, and all marketing is done via social media, it’s easy to get scammed or at least to see scammers trying to take advantage. Popular NFT communities commonly hire influencers and celebrities to promote the assets, making it difficult to know which ones are fake.

