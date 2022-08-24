“Space is for everyone”: Meet the scientists trying to put otherworldly images into words – Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard

New photos from the James Webb Space Telescope let earthlings see farther into space than ever before. The kaleidoscopic images inspire awe and wonder and maybe even a bit of comforting perspective. But what if you’re blind?
Some of the fixes for people who can’t see images are more helpful than others, according to blind and low-vision internet users. One of the best and easiest ways to boost the accessibility of online content is alt text. Alt text is, yup, a text alternative to images that allows descriptions of photos, charts, maps, memes, and other visual elements to be read out loud to people using assistive technology like screen readers.
For the Webb telescope images, a large team of science writers, outreach scientists, and education specialists at the Space Telescope Science Institute helped write and edit alt text and the longer image descriptions. (The institute leads operations for the Webb and Hubble space telescopes and will do the same for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, named after NASA’s first chief female astronomer, once launched.)
Here’s the final image description for the striking Carina Nebula image, as one example:
The image is divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes. The smallest of these are small, distant, and faint points of light. The largest of these appear larger, closer, brighter, and more fully resolved with 8-point diffraction spikes. The upper portion of the image is blueish, and has wispy translucent cloud-like streaks rising from the nebula below. The orangish cloudy formation in the bottom half varies in density and ranges from translucent to opaque. The stars vary in color, the majority of which have a blue or orange hue. The cloud-like structure of the nebula contains ridges, peaks, and valleys — an appearance very similar to a mountain range. Three long diffraction spikes from the top right edge of the image suggest the presence of a large star just out of view.
Tim Rhue, principal informal education specialist at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), said the institute has been using alt text on sites like hubblesite.org and webbtelescope.org for years, but that the team stepped up its efforts ahead of the Webb telescope’s big debut. (President Joe Biden revealed the first images in July.) This included work on a style guide for image descriptions, hiring the consultant Sina Bahram to help create better descriptions, and making other accessibility improvements to their website.
Rhue and Margaret Carruthers, the institute’s writing and design branch deputy, were kind enough to answer a few questions about the alt text process. Our conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
We also recognize that image descriptions help everyone, including people who have no visual impairment at all. There is a lot going on in the images, and a text description of the visuals helps draw attention to the primary points. When writing articles, captions, scripts, etc., we are often constrained by word counts. These extended descriptions can give us the ability to focus the audience and explain connections between parts of an image (or graph or infographic) that might not be immediately apparent, and that we don’t have room to point out elsewhere.
Secondarily, as a government organization, NASA is required to provide an accessible website in accordance with section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. A new rule was adopted in 2017 by the U.S. Access Board that requires compliance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0 level AA standard. That requirement applies to our work at STScI as well.
In addition, writing detailed text descriptions — as opposed to basic 60-character alt text — is relatively new for us. We have a large writing team, and each writer has slightly different experience, expertise, and style of writing. For this project, we thought it was particularly important to maintain as much consistency as possible in terms of style and organization. This is important for the audience, so that they can focus on the content rather than the format. But our style and style guide for text descriptions had not completely been established yet. What we decided to do is have one writer — me — take the lead in establishing the style and ensuring as much consistency as possible. We are not 100% there, but I think this approach worked well.
However, it’s the beautiful Webb Science Themes graphic, which we used as the keystone image on the general press release, that I enjoyed writing most. I was not involved in designing this graphic at all. When I saw it, I was immediately drawn to it visually. But it was only when I started to describe it that I realized how smart it is. Every line, shape, and color pattern has a purpose. Even the arrangement of patterns and shapes is meaningful. The jagged line is a spectrum, representing the majority of Webb observations. The hexagon is the mirror and mirror segments. The shapes are objects and processes that Webb will study. The arrangement moves from ancient/far to recent/near, as does the color scheme of red to purple.
On top of that, the science content is often necessary to understand the descriptions of the images. We used a combination of image captions, release text, and the image descriptions themselves to convey that together. Working with people who use these descriptions to develop the guidelines around writing them and review the actual descriptions was invaluable in making them work.
One last thing: Writing an extended description can also be a really important part of the content development and graphic design process. There have been a few cases, though not on this particular project, where we discovered content errors in the graphics while we were writing the descriptions. In some other cases, describing the graphics revealed design or communication flaws that we needed to address. My point here is that I see numerous advantages to developing extended descriptions.
If you, like me, saw some scary headlines about permanent damage to the Webb telescope and wailed “Can’t we have one nice thing?,” know that a few micrometeoroids are not slowing the mission down. The telescope expects to exceed its original scientific objectives and take images for the next 20 years. You can keep up with the discoveries via images, alt text, and image descriptions here.
