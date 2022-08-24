“Space is for everyone”: Meet the scientists trying to put otherworldly images into words – Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard

Ads

New photos from the James Webb Space Telescope let earthlings see farther into space than ever before. The kaleidoscopic images inspire awe and wonder and maybe even a bit of comforting perspective. But what if you’re blind?

Some of the fixes for people who can’t see images are more helpful than others, according to blind and low-vision internet users. One of the best and easiest ways to boost the accessibility of online content is alt text. Alt text is, yup, a text alternative to images that allows descriptions of photos, charts, maps, memes, and other visual elements to be read out loud to people using assistive technology like screen readers.

For the Webb telescope images, a large team of science writers, outreach scientists, and education specialists at the Space Telescope Science Institute helped write and edit alt text and the longer image descriptions. (The institute leads operations for the Webb and Hubble space telescopes and will do the same for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, named after NASA’s first chief female astronomer, once launched.)

Here’s the final image description for the striking Carina Nebula image, as one example:

The image is divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes. The smallest of these are small, distant, and faint points of light. The largest of these appear larger, closer, brighter, and more fully resolved with 8-point diffraction spikes. The upper portion of the image is blueish, and has wispy translucent cloud-like streaks rising from the nebula below. The orangish cloudy formation in the bottom half varies in density and ranges from translucent to opaque. The stars vary in color, the majority of which have a blue or orange hue. The cloud-like structure of the nebula contains ridges, peaks, and valleys — an appearance very similar to a mountain range. Three long diffraction spikes from the top right edge of the image suggest the presence of a large star just out of view.

Tim Rhue, principal informal education specialist at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), said the institute has been using alt text on sites like hubblesite.org and webbtelescope.org for years, but that the team stepped up its efforts ahead of the Webb telescope’s big debut. (President Joe Biden revealed the first images in July.) This included work on a style guide for image descriptions, hiring the consultant Sina Bahram to help create better descriptions, and making other accessibility improvements to their website.

Rhue and Margaret Carruthers, the institute’s writing and design branch deputy, were kind enough to answer a few questions about the alt text process. Our conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Sarah Scire: Can you explain why NASA has started to add image descriptions?