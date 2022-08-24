Hulu highlights to watch during your August 19th weekend – Culturess

Ads

CHINA – 2022/07/25: In this photo illustration, the American global on-demand Internet streaming media provider, Hulu logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

If there’s one thing Hulu is known for, it’s having many options. No matter what you’re in the mood for, there is something you’re bound to enjoy.

Within August so far, the streaming platform hasn’t been adding a ton. In particular, the biggest release has been Prey which has been getting glowing reviews. Additionally, Season 1 of This Fool also premiered but for the third week in August, Hulu really isn’t playing games.

If anything, it’s making up for the lack of new shows and movies added within the last week. Instead, Hulu upped the stakes and decided to add a ton of new movies, shows, and even, originals to the docket.

If you’re looking for new releases, this week’s Hulu Highlights are for you.

While last week was a bit light on releases, Hulu is making up for this next batch of highlights. This first section is the streaming service’s originals including a limited series entitled Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers along with On The Count of Three, Season 3 of Dragons: The Nine Realms, and one Hulu exclusive, Season 1 of Hotties.

Keeping with the theme of TV shows, there were only two other TV shows added and those were Season 1 of Children of the Underground and Season 1 of the anime, Love Revolution. It was a pretty slow week for TV shows, but it was more than made up for it with all of the movies that were added.

While there were over 10 new additions, we’re just going to talk about some of the highlights as that’s the name of the game. The book-to-film adaptation of The Hate U Give was added on August 15th. On that same day, Journey to the West, Nymphomaniac I and II, and International Falls were also added. Overall, this is a good weekend to decide to watch Hulu.

What do you plan on streaming this weekend? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

