Apple rolls out iOS 15.4 & iPadOS 15.4 with Face ID update, Universal Control – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple’s iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates are now available for all supported devices, bringing new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements to iPad and iPhone.

The long-awaited Universal Control and Face ID mask compatibility features, amongst other quality-of-life updates, are finally made official with the public release of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 today. Here are all the details.

After masks rendered Face ID unavailable during the pandemic, Apple has built into iOS 15.4 an option to use Face ID with a mask. Only available on iPhone, the new Face ID setup will have users pick between two versions of Face ID authentication. The new Face ID with a Mask option appears alongside the standard option that was the default since iOS 11.1 with iPhone X.

The new interface will prompt the user to put on their glasses during the setup to improve accuracy. Apple is also clear that Face ID With a Mask will not work with sunglasses.

As this variation of Face ID authentication only scans for facial features around the eyes, Apple warns this method will be less accurate as fewer facial features are used for biometric identification. This differs from the standard method of scanning which examines the entire face of the user. And, Apple has also said that user attention to the unlock is required, where it is not with a full-face scan.

This feature is only available for iOS 15.4. Only iPhone models with TrueDepth Cameras can benefit from this feature.

The much-anticipated Universal Control finally arrives on iPad. Universal Control allows a single keyboard and mouse input to be shared across multiple iPads and Macs.

With iOS 15.4, iPad and Mac devices set up next to each other can all share a single set of input devices. As you move past the border of one device, it automatically follows the direction of the display it’s headed towards. As the cursor enters the next device’s display, the input devices will automatically transition over to control that other Mac or iPad instead, regardless of the actual device those forms of input are physically connected to.

This offers the convenience of only requiring a single mouse and keyboard to control all iPad and Mac devices in your setup at once. Universal Control differs from Sidecar in that it does not require these other devices to be connected as external displays. Workflows pre-existing on those other devices remain uninterrupted, all while remaining controllable.

Universal Control also inherits the convenience of the cross-device Universal Clipboard, where a file dragged across devices will automatically be sent to the destination device the input devices are now targeting. This is however still subject to the limitations of the device’s current interface state, so a picture can’t be dragged onto an iPad Home Screen, for instance.

Universal Control requires all participating iPad and Mac devices to be running iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 or later, respectively. It also requires all devices to have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Handoff turned on and be placed within 30 feet from one another, or to be connected via USB if a wired connection is preferred.

Also new in iOS 15.4 is a feature that allows merchants to accept Apple Pay and other contactless payments with an iPhone that’s set up as a point-of-sale terminal, using the receiving iPhone’s NFC sensor to accept such payments with no extra hardware required.

Compatible with iPhone XS or later, Apple will offer merchants on certain payment platforms to use their iPhone devices the ability to accept contactless transactions. Apple has already announced Stripe as the first platform to offer Tap to Pay, with other payment platforms and apps to “follow later this year.”

Apple has also included an AirTags anti-stalking mechanism that will show a new popup that warning AirTag owners that misuse of the tracking device for stalking or theft will be linked back to the original Apple ID.

iOS and iPadOS 15.4 are compatible with all devices that are currently compatible with iOS 15. The build number for this release is 19E241.

iOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 have got to be the longest OS updates I’ve ever done. All of them have finished downloading their respective update, but have been “Preparing” for at least 30min afterwards

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPad Pro (4th gen)

Mac mini (2020 M1)

MBP (16″ M1Max)

MBP (16″ 2019 i7)

Support for driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet ? I don’t see it 🙁

And FINALLY a notifications toggle in shortcuts! Not located where one would expect it to be, but it’s there..

It’s located within the actual automation, right at the bottom.

Ads

all shortcuts notifications, but each automation separately. Actually quite handy. B) Now you’re not switching offshortcuts notifications, but each automation separately.

Still no way to turn off HDR and skin tones get orange/red with iPhone 13. So disappointing Apple! What did you actually mean by the advertising for the better cameras in iPhone 13?

insync88 said: Support for driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet ? I don’t see it 🙁 Does your state support it yet???

Does your state support it yet???

A developer has created a website enabling anyone to produce a render of what the iPhone 14 could look like, or at least how they want it to look.

Apple's focus on skeumorphism changed a decade ago in iOS 7. Here's why Apple started and stopped using it, how it evolved, and why it's still important to interface design.

There's an iOS Accessibility feature that lets you trigger commands or run Shortcuts just by tapping on the back of your iPhone. It's called Back Tap, and here's what you should know.

MSI's Creator Z17 notebook is billed as a productivity workhorse with a sleek design. On paper, it's even capable of taking on Apple's creative powerhouse, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they compare.

The iPad Pro and the MacBook Air are powerful and reasonably-priced ways to work. Here's what to consider when trying to choose one over the other.

We have both M2 Macs here in our testing studio. We're comparing the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 MacBook Pro to see how they stack up and how much of a difference the thermal limitations make.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Design the iPhone 14 of your dreams — or your nightmares — with this site

These features won't be in the release of iOS 16

Chamberlain pulls the plug on its HomeKit smart home bridge

Belkin releases new USB-C 6-in-1 multiport hub with adhesive mount

Tim Cook, Jony Ive, Laurene Powell-Jobs will discuss Steve Jobs' legacy

Apple Ginza in Tokyo opening in new eco-friendly building on Aug. 30

First public iPadOS 16 release will actually be iOS 16.1, in October

Apple seeds seventh developer beta of tvOS 16

A developer has created a website enabling anyone to produce a render of what the iPhone 14 could look like, or at least how they want it to look.

Apple's focus on skeumorphism changed a decade ago in iOS 7. Here's why Apple started and stopped using it, how it evolved, and why it's still important to interface design.

There's an iOS Accessibility feature that lets you trigger commands or run Shortcuts just by tapping on the back of your iPhone. It's called Back Tap, and here's what you should know.

It's been a rocky road to the iOS 16 launch. Here are the high-profile features that aren't going to debut in the initial release of Apple's upcoming operating system.

Google is gunning for the AirPods Pro by adding active noise cancellation to the Pixel Buds Pro. Here's how those Pixel Buds Pro fare compared to Apple's current generation AirPods lineup.

Apple's updated MacBook Air is a compact powerhouse of a notebook, and Dell's XPS 13 Plus tailors to the same market segment. Here's how the two notebooks stand in our hands on side-by-side comparison.

Televisions and computer monitors are relatively similar in how they function and what they do, but they're not really interchangeable products. This is why monitors and TVs should be used for different purposes.

Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?

Apple didn't make a Magic Keyboard for iPad mini 6, and Lululook's Magnetic Keyboard perhaps acts as a testament to why.

As a recent addition to the Serena Shades by Lutron lineup, the new architectural honeycomb shades are an essential part of any HomeKit smart home.

Casetify's new "Toy Story" collection is full of nostalgia for Pixar fans with cases, watch bands, batteries, and more. We took a look at a few of the new case designs for iPhone 13 Pro.

The Das Keyboard MacTigr is a full-sized mechanical keyboard for Mac with a minimalist design and no flashy features.

The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging your USB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source