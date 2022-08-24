Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale: Laughs for deception – News9 LIVE

Ads

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building Season 2

There is a highly valued painting at the heart of a murder mystery in Only Murders in the Building. The season 2 finale unravels the whodunnit in expert fashion, tying elements of surprise and deceptive skillfulness into a compelling narrative. The brazen virtuosity of the painting though pales in comparison to another artistic masterpiece in the show: its irreverent comedy.

The finale is a masterclass in comic timing and styles, taking two series’ worth of hilarity and culminating in a ready reckoner of wit. Why Only Murders in the Building has such a growing fan following largely has to do with the lighthearted treatment to seriously mysterious situations. Of course, it was a given that comedy would be at the core of a project that has frequent collaborators Steve Martin and Martin Short.

But that isn’t usually enough to carry on without a sense of déjà vu in the humour department across 20 episodes. Only Murders in the Building is so funny that it is a parody of the crime thriller genre while being true to the crime thriller genre as well. This dichotomy helps the show tremendously because the clues aren’t the only ones you could miss while trying to solve the murder; the humour is often razor sharp and sublimely swift.

From “I will not be a podcast Nickelback” to “It’s not gonna be easy, but I have a plan (cue: silence, no plan)”, the finale is uproarious no doubt, but it also makes good the show’s promise of being a “killer reveal party”. We’re taken on this thrilling ride of solving a murder, but we do it with the kind of pace and rhythm of a picnic on a summer day without ever descending into a state of jejuneness.

This can only come from an incredible degree of self-awareness from the lead cast and expertise in the writing department to pull off something that is seriously funny and comically mysterious, simultaneously. We never feel the mystery being compromised for the humour, nor the jokes being dialled down to amplify the dark themes that the show frequently touches upon.

Isolation, for instance, is a theme that reverberates repeatedly through the imposing Arconia. It’s a very New York vibe of being strangers in a group, finding family among casual acquaintances and seeking comfort in the tentative veneer of togetherness. If Season 1 showed how neighbours can form an unlikely bond under duress, Season 2 shakes you into recognising how heartbreaking it is to feel invisible to those around you.

The humour makes the many dark undertones that the show deals with palatable, and presents you with situations and people that are more complicated than they appear. Even when showing the supposed Leonora Folger’s visual impairment and the cheek with which her cheese-cutting attempts are portrayed, at no point are the showrunners being inelegant or disrespectful.

Every site today has a whole bunch of shows filtered with various shades of noir that make the Batman films seem like Andy Warhol paintings. The cheery disposition of Only Murders in the Building has brought in even those audiences that don’t like murder stories.

Between Steve’s charming line delivery, Short’s effusive energy and Selena Gomez’s deadpan wit, they cover an entire universe of hysterics. They straddle the absurdist, they embrace physical comedy with such glee (especially in the finale when they try to get under the skin of a suspect) and sometimes resort to the slapstick sensibility with a casual flipping the bird move.

With all its self-deprecation and moments of levity at crucial junctures in the storyline, the bumbling lead trio subverts the norms of crime television even while resorting to some of the elements of the genre. Every murder mystery requires you to go back to the basics to see if you’ve missed something. Sometimes, the jokes are crucial in the unravelling process, and you’d be remiss to have brushed it aside.

The humour in this meta-series relies on the chemistry between the trio and the elegance with which the humour evolves from the basic to the superlative without a care for judgment or a need to pander to different audiences. Not counting obvious comedies like Ted Lasso or Schitt’s Creek, many shows today recognise the merit in humour. Barry is a drama with a dose of fun while Succession takes sharp wit to a whole different orbit.

Only Murders in the Building is witty with a mystery plot and mysterious even in the face of an obvious joke. For the suspect, like the joke, is always hiding in plain sight. The show’s finale serves as a reminder to not take anyone or any line too lightly even as it goes to many lengths to not take itself too seriously. Deception defines the crime genre and underscores wit. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale is a glorious tribute to both.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

