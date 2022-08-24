Samsung Makes Foldable Phones a Key Priority for Mobile Business – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.
Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the highest selling games of all time. It’s developer, CD Projekt Red, was seen as one of Poland’s most important companies. But inside the company, leadership pushed developers to get the game out for launch, hid the truth about how bad the game was, and ultimately had it returned by millions of people.
UK Firms Face Distress Without Government Energy Help, CBI Says
Paraguay Central Bank Lifts Key Interest Rate to 8.25%
Twitter Whistle-Blower Allegations Spark Concerns About National Security Risk
Alibaba-Backed Artist Agent Said to Open HK IPO Books Wednesday
Musk Has to Meet Twitter Data Demand on Potential Investors
Japan Envoy Warns of a ‘Sinister Period’ of Tension Over Taiwan
Truss Hints at Emergency Cost-of-Living Boost for UK Pensioners
Toll Brothers Home Orders Sink 60% as Rates Hit Luxury Buyers
Anti-Work Redditors Say ‘Quiet Quitting’ Really Means Just Doing Your Job
Justin Lower Lost PGA Tour Card, LIV Might Help Get It Back
Bids for Signed Warren Buffett Portrait Already Top $30,000
China’s Power Crisis Could Reach a Himalayan Scale
The Twitter Whistleblower Doesn’t Help Elon Musk’s Case Much
A Sober-Curious Generation Leaves Japan With a Hangover
Elon Musk’s Many Korean Fans Have Built a $15 Billion Tesla Stake
SoftBank’s Epic Losses Reveal Masayoshi Son’s Broken Business Model
Inflation Is Up Everywhere, But How Much Depends on Where You Live
Abortion Funds Sue to Block Criminal Charges as Texas Ban Set to Take Effect
Former Louisville Cop Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Charge in Breonna Taylor Case
Liberia’s Top Judge Is a Woman for First Time in 19 Years
Modi’s Nuclear Power Push Gains Traction With New Plants on Way
Delays Keep Piling Up for Texas Steel Mill Critical to EV Transition
For 2-Wheel Commuters in LA, ‘Bikepooling’ Brings Safety in Numbers
London’s Elizabeth Line to Finally Link Heathrow to the West End
Red Lights at Hong Kong Crosswalks Are Helping Phone Zombies Cross the Street
Rising Ether Prices Spark Liquidity Crisis at NFT Lender BendDAO
Crypto Lender Celsius Accuses Former Money Manager of Theft
Bitcoin Stuck in Narrow Range as Traders Brace for Jackson Hole
Vlad Savov and
Sohee Kim
Samsung Electronics Co. said it’s making foldable phones a priority, starting with a major promotional push in the latter half of this year aimed at bringing the premium form factor to a mainstream audience.
Discussing its earnings Thursday, the South Korean maker of the Galaxy family of mobile devices went further and stronger in its commitment to the foldable category. Executives promised “a full-scale flagship marketing” blitz in the second half of the year, led by a handset the company has planned to launch on Aug. 11. The new model is widely expected to be the Galaxy Fold 3.
Samsung Makes Foldable Phones a Key Priority for Mobile Business – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.