Is the movie Orphan: First Kill on Netflix? – Netflix Life

Isabelle Fuhrman as “Esther” in Orphan: First Kill from Paramount Players, eOne, and Dark Castle Entertainment. Photo Credit: Steve Ackerman/Paramount Pictures

Horror movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for a sequel to the 2009 movie, Orphan. And now, we’re finally getting one! Orphan: First Kill is set to premiere later this month.

The Esther character creeped us all out when the first film made its debut. And since then, fans have always wondered what the “child’s” backstory is and just how this crazy 33-year-old woman was able to fool everyone into thinking she’s a child for so many years.

We’re going to get that answer and Esther’s beginnings in the upcoming prequel! So where can you watch it?

If you were hoping to catch the film on Netflix, then I’m sorry to say that’s not the case. Orphan: First Kill will begin streaming Friday, Aug. 19 on Paramount+.

If you don’t have a subscription to the streaming service but still want to watch the movie, you can also see the psychological horror on the big screens in limited theaters. You’ll have to check your local listings to see where it’s being played.

Otherwise, you can try out Paramount+ for a seven-day free trial. Then, the subscription plans are $4.99/month with limited ads, or $9.99/month with no ads except on live TV and some shows.

After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther is able to travel to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. A twist she didn’t see coming arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost. The question is whether that family will make it out alive.

The talented actress who played Esther/Leena Klammer in the first movie will be reprising her role in Orphan: First Kill. Isabelle Fuhrman will be joined by actors Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland and Matthew Finlan.

