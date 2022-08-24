Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S – BocaNewsNow.com

Ads

BY: STAFF REPORT

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Guy Barbancourt, 40, of the 6600 block of Jacques Way in Lake Worth was, “traveling westbound on Lantana Road in the inside lane at a high rate of speed. A BMW and a Ford Van were traveling westbound on Lantana Road within the outside lane, ahead of the Tesla. As Barbancourt quickly approached traffic ahead, he swerved to the right and traveled across the center and outside lanes prior to exiting the roadway on the north shoulder. Upon the shoulder, the Tesla overturned and came to rest in a parking lot. Barbancourt was pronounced dead at the crash scene.”

Police also say that the driver of the Ford van began to slow to avoid the Tesla, “and while slowing, the driver of the BMW drove into the left rear of the van. The BMW overturned and came to rest in the westbound lanes of Lantana Road. The Ford van was brought to a controlled stop on the north shoulder.”

Barbancourt was stopped for speeding in Delray Beach in April of this year. The ticket was ultimately dismissed.



