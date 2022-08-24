Honor 70 makes international debut alongside Pad 8 and MagicBook 14 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Login

Michail 18 August 2022

Honor Android Announcement

Honor’s Malaysia branch concluded a big launch event where we got three devices that were previously launched in China earlier this year. There’s the Honor 70 – an upper midrange phone with a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and 66W charging. The Honor Pad 8 features a 12-inch IPS screen and Snapdragon 680 SoC while the MagicBook 14 is Honor’s latest slim laptop with Intel’s 12-gen CPU and a 75Wh battery.



The three new Honor devices

Honor 70 brings a 6.67-inch OLED with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,920Hz PWM dimming frequency. The camera department includes a 54MP Sony IMX 800 main cam (1/1.49” sensor with 1.0µm pixels) alongside a 50MP ultrawide module that doubles as a macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie cam on the front is 32MP. There’s a 4,800 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging and Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 on the software side.

Honor 70 comes in Crystal Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black colors. Retail in Malaysia is set at MYR 1,999 ($447) for the 8/256GB trim. Open sales in Malaysia start on August 26.

Meanwhile, Honor Germany has added an early reservation option for the Honor 70 to its homepage. Those who sign up get to reserve their device ahead of the September 2 launch as well as a 10% discount on the retail price.

Honor MagicBook 14 comes in two variants – one with Intel Iris integrated GPU and one with Nvidia’s RTX 2050 dedicated GPU. Both versions share the same 14-inch IPS LCD with QHD+ resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass as well as Intel’s 12-gen Core i5 H-Series processor.

The laptops come with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD and offer a large 75Wh battery and a 100W USB-C charger included. The baseline Core i5 model with Intel Iris graphics starts at MYR 4,299 ($961) while the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 version will go for MYR 5,099 ($1,140). Open sales start on August 27.

Contrary to its name Honor Pad 8 is a 12-inch Android tablet equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset. It gets a large 7,250 mAh battery which supports 22.5W wired charging and reverse charge other devices at up to 5W. The software side is covered by Magic UI 6.1 on top of Android 12.

Honor Pad 8 starts at MYR 1,399 ($313) for the 6/128GB trim. Open sales start on August 27.

China>Malaysia>India

you preordered yours today but the problem is that preoderers are not yet opened 🙂

It has a much better camera setup. The 50 and 60 used the rubbish hm2 sensor for the main sensor and a mickey mouse 8mp ultrawide. This one comes with the imx800 and a decent 50mp jn1 ultrawide.

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source