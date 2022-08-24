Upcoming Apple launches in 2022- From iPhone 14, iPad to MacBook – HT Tech

Ads

The biggest Apple launches in 2022 have been the new iPhone SE 3rd generation along with Mac Studio, iPad Air, and some other products during the “Peek Performance” event back in March. For the second half of 2022, Apple is reportedly working on a bunch of new products to expand the Apple ecosystem. Of course, the iPhone 14 launch is one of the most critical products amongst all! iPhone 14 launch will likely see a number of updates in designs, camera as well as overall performance. But there are a few other Apple products including Watch series 8, Airpods Pro 2, iPad, Macbook, and more that are expected to make their debut in 2022. Let’s have a look. Also Read: iPhone 14, Google Pixel 6a to Nothing Phone 1- upcoming smartphones in 2022 worth waiting for

People look forward every year to know what new Apple will roll out. Apple fans and everyone else are eyeing the launch of iPhone 14. While there is no official word from the company, the leaks have indicated a new display modification on the iPhone 14 Pro models may be coming. Plus, it may well have a new 48MP sensor and some design changes. iPhone 14 Max is likely to replace the usual ‘mini’ version of the iPhone 14. According to the leaks, the iPhone 14 Max will come with a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen and a 90Hz of refresh rate. Based on previous launches, we can expect the iPhone 14 launch date to be around September or October 2022. Also Read: Price to display, check out the top 5 iPhone 14 leaks till date

Not just iPhone 14 series, but Apple is expected to launch several other products during the September/October event. One of them can be the upgraded version of Apple Watch Series 8. Along with it, a new Apple Watch SE could make its debut as an affordable version.

Apple is expected to launch its next-gen chip, the M2, which will be featured in a couple of Apple devices. MacBook Air can be one of them. This time, MacBook Air is expected to get a new design. Not just this, but you can expect the 13-inch Macbook Pro as an entry-level Macbook Pro that could be powered by a new M2 chip.

Since 2019, the next iteration of Apple Airpods Pro is long overdue. Apple is expected to bring Airpods Pro 2 with some major improvements. Based on leaks and rumours, it may get a new embedded wireless chip, support for lossless audio and better built-in fitness tracking.

Apple iPad Pro is also expected to get an upgrade in 2022. According to the reports, the 11-inch iPad Pro is expected to feature a mini-LED display, similar to the one that we have seen on the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021. Additionally, it is expected to get MagSafe charging with reverse wireless charging. Well, if we believe the rumours, then iPad Pro may be launched along with an upgraded version of the Apple Pencil.

In addition to the mentioned ones, there are a few more Apple devices in the pipeline according to several reports that may hit the market in 2022. This includes iPad 10th generation, Mac Mini, Mac Pro, and iMac.

