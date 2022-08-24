Cardano the most popular cryptocurrency on Instagram – CoinJournal

Ads

Choose your language:

Instagram dominates so much of our lives these days. It’s rare to go to a social event and not see a relic of it on Mark Zuckerburg’s juggernaut photo and video sharing platform the next day.

While cryptocurrency chatter has a reputation for typically residing on platforms such as Twitter or Reddit, nothing is immune to Instagram’s grasp.

We were curious to see which coins ranked as the most popular on the platform, so we created a weighted index assessing the average number of daily posts, as well as the average likes and comments on those posts, for the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Cardano fans have a reputation for being among the most fervent crypto supporters, and the study here certainly backs it up. According to our weighted index, they are the most popular cryptocurrency on Instagram. While average daily posts are ninth, the average number of both likes and comments on those posts is fifth.

Two stablecoins appear in the top 5 – Binance USD in second and Tether in fourth. Interestingly, in the case of Tether, its average number of posts is relatively average at 18th. However, the number of likes and comments are third and second respectively, perhaps suggesting passionate debate among users of the social media as to the reliability of the much-discussed reserves.

Ethereum and Solana are the other top 5 coins, the two DeFi heavyweights keeping Uniswap out of the top 5.

Bitcoin’s number one market cap is matched by its number one spot in terms of the most posts, with 9,600 posts per day. That is a staggering 55% more average daily posts than Ethereum in second with 6,200 posts.

It is over double the amount of Binance USD, who occupy third with 4,200 posts. Perhaps surprisingly, Dogecoin only musters enough posts for a fourth place finish with 2,200 posts per day.

Tether, which as discussed above is no stranger to controversy, tops the table in terms of average comments per post, with 199.

This is not surprising given it is so central to the liquidity underpinning the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem, yet also so provocative in terms of its polarising nature.

Notably, Ethereum can only muster up tenth place, while Bitcoin is even lower in 14th. Aave slots in behind Tether in second, the DeFi ERC-20 token.

Tezos have been aggressive in their advertising push, with sponsorship deals with Formula One teams McLaren and Red Bull, as well as footballing giant Manchester United. Their marketing has made an impact on Instragram, too. The Ethereum competitor ranks first with 9,700 average likes per post, 28% more than Aave in second with 7,600 likes. Again, Tether feature prominently in third, while our number one overall ranked coin, Cardano, is fifth with 3,400 likes per post.

When it comes to cryptocurrency, community is a word that is brandished around a lot. Living online, these cryptocurrencies also see most of their discourse take place in the virtual world.

Instagram may not be the first social media platform that springs to mind when one thinks of crypto, but the numbers above show that it is nonetheless frequently used to post about crypto.

Cardano, according to our study, is the most top-ranked coin on Instagram. In terms of overall posts, no one contends with Bitcoin for pure volume, but the most famous crypto is let down by having the 20th most likes and 14th most comments – relegating it down to 7th place in the overall standings.

Perhaps it has already reached a big enough market cap that influencers and Instagram users are drawn more towards coins with potentially higher upside and volatility in the short-term?

A number of cryptocurrencies were omitted from the sample, as mentions related to them could not be separated from other meanings of their names: Polkadot, Avalanche, Cosmos, Stellar, Internet Computer, Flow, Maker, Theta and EOS.

Hashtag data via https://www.flick.tech/

Top 50 cryptocurrencies were taken from https://coinmarketcap.com/

Keep updated with our round the clock and in-depth cryptocurrency news.

Unsub anytime

No SPAM ever!

After signing up, you may also receive occasional special offers from us via email. We will never sell or distribute your data to any third parties. View our privacy policy here.

Please be aware that some of the links on this site will direct you to the websites of third parties, some of whom are marketing affiliates and/or business partners of this site and/or its owners, operators and affiliates. We may receive financial compensation from these third parties. Notwithstanding any such relationship, no responsibility is accepted for the conduct of any third party nor the content or functionality of their websites or applications. A hyperlink to or positive reference to or review of a broker or exchange should not be understood to be an endorsement of that broker or exchange’s products or services.

Risk Warning: Investing in digital currencies, stocks, shares and other securities, commodities, currencies and other derivative investment products (e.g. contracts for difference (“CFDs”) is speculative and carries a high level of risk. Each investment is unique and involves unique risks.

CFDs and other derivatives are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how an investment works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Cryptocurrencies can fluctuate widely in prices and are, therefore, not appropriate for all investors. Trading cryptocurrencies is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Any trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Your capital is at risk.

When trading in stocks your capital is at risk.

Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Prices may go down as well as up, prices can fluctuate widely, you may be exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations and you may lose all of or more than the amount you invest. Investing is not suitable for everyone; ensure that you have fully understood the risks and legalities involved. If you are unsure, seek independent financial, legal, tax and/or accounting advice. This website does not provide investment, financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Some links are affiliate links. For more information please read our full risk warning and disclaimer.



source