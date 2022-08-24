Samsung brings Galaxy Watch 5 faces to Galaxy Watch 4 in new update – Android Authority

Ads

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

We’re only a few days away from the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro release date, with preorders ending on August 25 and official retail availability starting on August 26. If you have a Galaxy Watch 4 and want a little taste of the Watch 5 experience, then you’ll be interested to know the Watch 4 is about to get some of the Watch 5’s watch faces.

According to 9To5Google, The Galaxy Watch 4 plug-in app will soon be getting an update dubbed version 2.2.11.22081151. In this update, there will be a few minor improvements to the Watch Manager UI found in the Galaxy Wearable app. But the most notable feature included in this update will be the addition of new watch faces designed for the Galaxy Watch 5 that are also compatible with the Galaxy Watch 4.

The Galaxy Watch 4 will be getting six new watch faces, including the ones shown below.

This update adds fuel to the burning question of whether it’s necessary to upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 5 if you already have the Galaxy Watch 4. While we found the improvements in the Galaxy Watch 5 make it a great jumping-off point for new users, it may not be enough to justify paying that much for an upgrade.

source